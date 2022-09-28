Beauty Sweep: Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop’lit, Laura Mercier x Kit Agar and other new launches

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this October 2022.

October brings about a wealth of new makeup, skincare and haircare products — oh, and even some candles to set the ambience at home. This month’s beauty releases range from Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop’lit All-Over Glow Enhancer to give you that natural shimmer, to Diptyque’s 34 boulevard Saint-Germain candle in two new sizes to keep your home smelling good 24/7. Here’s the full lowdown:

New-in Beauty Launches for October 2022: