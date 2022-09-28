Beauty Sweep: Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop’lit, Laura Mercier x Kit Agar and other new launches

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this October 2022.
October brings about a wealth of new makeup, skincare and haircare products — oh, and even some candles to set the ambience at home. This month’s beauty releases range from Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop’lit All-Over Glow Enhancer to give you that natural shimmer, to Diptyque’s 34 boulevard Saint-Germain candle in two new sizes to keep your home smelling good 24/7. Here’s the full lowdown:
New-in Beauty Launches for October 2022:
Jump To / Table of Contents
According to Rihanna, her beauty line’s new Eaze Drop’lit All-Over Glow Enhancer is the “easiest and most comfortable way to add some glow up to your complexion”. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients like prickly pear extract, pomegranate peel extract and milk thistle, mix Eaze Drop’lit with your foundation to give your makeup a glow up.
The latest from Jurlique is its Purely Age-Defying Firming Face Oil, which “harnesses the power of nature” with notes of rose and jasmine and a blend of nine botanical oils, including safflower, macadamia, avocado and rosehip oils. Coupled with its star ingredient, the rock samphire extract, this magical face oil will smooth out all your lines and wrinkles, add firmness to your skin and brighten your complexion.
To mark 25 years since its founding, Laura Mercier has released a special Anniversary Edition of its widely loved Translucent Loose Setting Powder. The collector’s set is created in collaboration with English illustrator Kit Agar, who has marked the product’s lavishly sized gold jar with her signature abstract face drawings.
Thicker, fuller hair is yours with Aveda’s popular Invati Advanced line. Featuring a powerful blend of Ayurvedic herbs including ginseng and organic turmeric, the full system comprises an exfoliating shampoo in light and rich versions, a thickening conditioner, a hair and scalp masque and a scalp revitaliser. Get the whole set — because according to studies by Aveda, the collection promises to reduce your hair loss by 53 percent.
Here’s one reason to celebrate the end of summer — Diptyque has added new additions to its 34 line of products for the home. The 34 boulevard Saint-Germain candle, which was only available in an extra large size, now comes in two more medium and large size formats. Meanwhile, the limited edition 34 boulevard Saint-Germain scented oval has gotten a redesign and now sports an elegant pompom reminiscent of the pearl necklaces that founder Christiane Montadre-Gautrot used to design and sell back in the day.
Dior is ushering in autumn with three new woody and smokey scents in its La Collection Privée Christian Dior collection. Purple Oud, Oud Rosewood and Tobacolor make up the oriental line. The first is a sparkling oud that teams the strength of wood with notes of pink pepper and saffron; the second is a melodious fragrance with soft rosewood notes; and the third blends the pungent aromas of tobacco with a plum and peach blend.