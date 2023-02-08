Beauty Sweep: Hermès’ Spring-Summer 2023 Collection, Gucci Beauty’s Rouge à Lèvres Mat and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this February 2023.

Leaving Christmas and Chinese New Year celebrations behind, we’ve highlighted six beauty releases for you to shop for this month. Brands seem to be ultra-focused on lipsticks this time around, with Hermès, Gucci Beauty and Hourglass releasing new collections and shades, including a very special, 100% vegan lippie from the latter. In other news, La Mer’s The Resurfacing Treatment has been given an upgrade, whilst Valmont’s Prime Renewing Pack has gone extra-large in size. Read on for our favourite launches this February.

New-in Beauty Launches for February 2023: