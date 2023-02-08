Beauty Sweep: Hermès’ Spring-Summer 2023 Collection, Gucci Beauty’s Rouge à Lèvres Mat and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this February 2023.
Leaving Christmas and Chinese New Year celebrations behind, we’ve highlighted six beauty releases for you to shop for this month. Brands seem to be ultra-focused on lipsticks this time around, with Hermès, Gucci Beauty and Hourglass releasing new collections and shades, including a very special, 100% vegan lippie from the latter. In other news, La Mer’s The Resurfacing Treatment has been given an upgrade, whilst Valmont’s Prime Renewing Pack has gone extra-large in size. Read on for our favourite launches this February.
New-in Beauty Launches for February 2023:
Jump To / Table of Contents
While we’re still bundled up this winter, Hermès is already stepping into summer with its new seasonal collection featuring three Rouge Hermès lipsticks branded by stripes. Designed by Pierre Hardy, creator of beauty objects and creative director of Hermès shoes and jewellery, the stripes contrast with the intense shades of the lacquered band on the lipstick case with bright, summery colours that encapsulate a seaside atmosphere.
By popular demand, Gucci Beauty is expanding its Rouge à Lèvres Mat lipstick collection and bringing back two former limited-edition shades — 217 Valeria Rose and 519 Pauline Red. Known for its intensely-hued lip colour and long-lasting matte finish, the Rouge à Lèvres Mat lipstick has a creamy and moisturising texture that makes it ideal for layering and blending to create new looks.
La Mer’s The Resurfacing Treatment has been given a facelift. Supported by the Miracle Broth, the brand’s patented cell-renewing ferment, the upgraded multi-faceted treatment can be used twice a day to balance and hydrate the skin, encouraging natural cell turnover. After cleansing, simply apply The Resurfacing Treatment with your fingers or a cotton pad to reap all its benefits.
Forget one or two shades — Hourglass has revealed a series of 21 new colours in its Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick collection. Infused with mango seed butter, avocado oil and argan oil, the formula allows for soft, smooth lips and truly weightless wear. Of the 21 shades available, the focus is on Red 0, a fully vegan lipstick developed using a zero-animal replacement of carmine, the industry’s go-to red pigment produced from crushed female insects.
Tackle the winter dryness with Aesop’s new Lucent Facial Concentrate, a lightweight, vitamin-rich formulation made for all skin types. Designed especially for use in hot and humid climates, the serum is ideal for those who eschew oil-based hydrators and heavy creams but still desire intense moisturisation and concentrated doses of vitamins.
Bigger and better is certainly the case for Valmont. 38 years since its successful release, the brand’s Prime Renewing Pack has been rebottled into a generous, extra large 75ml jar, an upgrade of the previous 50ml. Known as the “anti-stress and fatigue-eraser mask”, it can be used daily as an instant balancing treatment and a progressive regulating treatment, or even from time to time for a quick makeover.