facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > Beauty Sweep: Hermès’ Un Jardin à Cythère, a new era of Gucci Guilty and more
Beauty Sweep: Hermès’ Un Jardin à Cythère, a new era of Gucci Guilty and more
Beauty & Grooming
10 Mar 2023 04:40 PM

Beauty Sweep: Hermès’ Un Jardin à Cythère, a new era of Gucci Guilty and more

Charmaine Ng
Editor
Beauty Sweep: Hermès’ Un Jardin à Cythère, a new era of Gucci Guilty and more
Beauty & Grooming
Beauty Sweep: Hermès’ Un Jardin à Cythère, a new era of Gucci Guilty and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this March 2023.

It’s officially spring, y’all, and the following beauty releases are here to prove it. Hermès has launched its very good-looking blond perfume Un Jardin à Cythère, Gucci Beauty is celebrating self-love with its popular Gucci Guilty fragrances, Benefit Cosmetics has a whole new collection with seven products dedicated to tackling pores and both Diptyque and L’Occitane have revealed cherry blossom-themed goodies. Read on for our favourite launches this month.

New-in Beauty Launches for March 2023:

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /6

Hermès' Un Jardin à Cythère
Hermès' Un Jardin à Cythère

Created by Hermès’ perfumer Christine Nagel, Un Jardin à Cythère recalls her very first trip to the island of Kythira in the Peloponnese. The seventh opus in the Parfums-Jardins collection is described as a blond, sun-drenched garden with a citrus and woody fragrance, bottled in an iconic lantern-shaped vessel in three sizes. Bringing it all together, the box is illustrated by Greek artist Elias Kafouros, who has depicted an image of “the grass browned by the sun and caressed by the wind, the pink of the fresh pistachios and the green of the olive trees against the blue backdrop of the sea”, in his distinctive style achieved through ink, pen and paint.

Un Jardin à Cythère
HK$565/30ml; HK$800/50ml; HK$1,275/100ml
Get it here

2 /6

Gucci Beauty's Gucci Guilty
Gucci Beauty's Gucci Guilty

A new era of #GucciGuilty is here. Led by Grammy Award-nominated musician A$AP Rocky; Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress Julia Garner; and Oscar-nominated actor, director and producer Elliot Page, Gucci presents an ode to self-acceptance, friendship and love in all its forms in its refreshed perfume series. Shoppers can choose from six scents, each locked in different variations of a shimmering and metallic bottle engraved with the house’s interlocking G logo, including the Gucci Guilty Eau de Parfum Pour Femme with mandora, lilac and patchouli notes; and the Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette Pour Homme made with Orange Blossom Absolute and sprinkled with hints of Italian lemon and sparkling pink pepper.

Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette Pour Femme
HK$1,065
Gucci Guilty Eau de Parfum Pour Femme
HK$1,085
Gucci Guilty Eau de Parfum Intense Pour Femme
HK$1,460
Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette Pour Homme
HK$950
Gucci Guilty Eau de Parfum Pour Homme
HK$950
Gucci Guilty Parfum Pour Homme
HK$1,180
Get it here

3 /6

Diptyque's Fleur de Cerisier (Cherry Blossom) Candle
Diptyque's Fleur de Cerisier (Cherry Blossom) Candle

Diptyque is celebrating springtime and the magic of pink flowering trees with its new limited-edition candle Fleur de Cerisier, available from 23 February to 13 April. When night falls in Japan, cherry blossoms are lit up by lanterns in a tradition known as yozakura, which translates to “night of the cherry trees” and promises enchanted evenings in an illuminated backdrop. Inspired by this concept, the new candle is a flight of floral fancy with rosy notes wrapped in gentle musks — a perfect addition to set the mood at home if you aren’t able to physically travel to Japan this month.

Fleur de Cerisier (Cherry Blossom) Candle
HK$560/190g
Get it here

4 /6

L'Occitane's Cerisier Litchi Collection
L'Occitane's Cerisier Litchi Collection

To celebrate the season of blooms — this time in Luberon, France — L’Occitane has unveiled a time-limited Cerisier Litchi Collection comprising an eau de toilette, shower gel, body milk and hand cream. Scented with the refreshing sweetness of sakura petals, the flowery and fruity collection evokes vivid images of spring in Southern France while leaving your skin moisturised, softened and feeling extra loved this March.

Cerisier Litchi Eau De Toilette
HK$510/50ml
Cerisier Litchi Shower Gel
HK$180/250ml
Cerisier Litchi Shimmering Body Milk
HK$260/250ml
Cerisier Litchi Hand Cream
HK$90/30ml
Get it here

5 /6

Fenty Beauty's Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick
Fenty Beauty's Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick

As the newest addition to the Fenty Icon family, the Velvet Liquid Lipstick offers a creamy, whipped formula and rich velvet matte colour that lasts. Take it from founder Rihanna, who flaunted her signature red lips in the shade The MVP during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February. Now, you too can channel your inner Umbrella singer and choose from five universal shades, each packed in a neat little tube with a holographic logo on the cap, and enjoy rich, full coverage that’s both lightweight and long-lasting.

Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick
HK$290
Get it here

6 /6

Benefit Cosmetics' POREfessional PORE CARE collection
Benefit Cosmetics' POREfessional PORE CARE collection

In addition to its brow products, Benefit Cosmetics’ is most known for its POREfessional primer, which launched in 2010 and became an instant bestseller. And now, 13 years later in March, the brand has created a full POREfessional PORE CARE skincare collection specially developed to help minimise, clear and smooth the look of those pesky pores. Six high-performing products and one multitasking tool include the POREfessional Get Unblocked Cleansing Oil, POREfessional Good Cleanup Foaming Cleanser, POREfessional Speedy Smooth Pore Mask and more to help you on your journey to healthy pores and skin.

POREfessional Get Unblocked Cleansing Oil
HK$350
POREfessional Deep Retreat Clay Maskphy
HK$325
POREfessional Good Cleanup Foaming Cleanser
HK$260
POREfessional Tight ’n Toned Pore-Refining Toner
HK$305
POREfessional Speedy Smooth Pore Mask
HK$325
POREfessional Smooth Sip Lightweight Moisturizer
HK$395
All-In-One Mask Wand
HK$180
Get it here
Lead and featured images courtesy of Gucci Beauty
Skincare Beauty Hong Kong L'Occitane Benefit Cosmetics Diptyque fenty beauty Gucci Beauty Hermès Beauty Beauty Sweep new beauty products
You might also like ...
Beauty Sweep: Hermès’ Un Jardin à Cythère, a new era of Gucci Guilty and more

Charmaine Ng

Editor

Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.