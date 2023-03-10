Beauty Sweep: Hermès’ Un Jardin à Cythère, a new era of Gucci Guilty and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this March 2023.

It’s officially spring, y’all, and the following beauty releases are here to prove it. Hermès has launched its very good-looking blond perfume Un Jardin à Cythère, Gucci Beauty is celebrating self-love with its popular Gucci Guilty fragrances, Benefit Cosmetics has a whole new collection with seven products dedicated to tackling pores and both Diptyque and L’Occitane have revealed cherry blossom-themed goodies. Read on for our favourite launches this month.

New-in Beauty Launches for March 2023: