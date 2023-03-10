Beauty Sweep: Hermès’ Un Jardin à Cythère, a new era of Gucci Guilty and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this March 2023.
It’s officially spring, y’all, and the following beauty releases are here to prove it. Hermès has launched its very good-looking blond perfume Un Jardin à Cythère, Gucci Beauty is celebrating self-love with its popular Gucci Guilty fragrances, Benefit Cosmetics has a whole new collection with seven products dedicated to tackling pores and both Diptyque and L’Occitane have revealed cherry blossom-themed goodies. Read on for our favourite launches this month.
New-in Beauty Launches for March 2023:
Jump To / Table of Contents
Created by Hermès’ perfumer Christine Nagel, Un Jardin à Cythère recalls her very first trip to the island of Kythira in the Peloponnese. The seventh opus in the Parfums-Jardins collection is described as a blond, sun-drenched garden with a citrus and woody fragrance, bottled in an iconic lantern-shaped vessel in three sizes. Bringing it all together, the box is illustrated by Greek artist Elias Kafouros, who has depicted an image of “the grass browned by the sun and caressed by the wind, the pink of the fresh pistachios and the green of the olive trees against the blue backdrop of the sea”, in his distinctive style achieved through ink, pen and paint.
A new era of #GucciGuilty is here. Led by Grammy Award-nominated musician A$AP Rocky; Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress Julia Garner; and Oscar-nominated actor, director and producer Elliot Page, Gucci presents an ode to self-acceptance, friendship and love in all its forms in its refreshed perfume series. Shoppers can choose from six scents, each locked in different variations of a shimmering and metallic bottle engraved with the house’s interlocking G logo, including the Gucci Guilty Eau de Parfum Pour Femme with mandora, lilac and patchouli notes; and the Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette Pour Homme made with Orange Blossom Absolute and sprinkled with hints of Italian lemon and sparkling pink pepper.
Diptyque is celebrating springtime and the magic of pink flowering trees with its new limited-edition candle Fleur de Cerisier, available from 23 February to 13 April. When night falls in Japan, cherry blossoms are lit up by lanterns in a tradition known as yozakura, which translates to “night of the cherry trees” and promises enchanted evenings in an illuminated backdrop. Inspired by this concept, the new candle is a flight of floral fancy with rosy notes wrapped in gentle musks — a perfect addition to set the mood at home if you aren’t able to physically travel to Japan this month.
To celebrate the season of blooms — this time in Luberon, France — L’Occitane has unveiled a time-limited Cerisier Litchi Collection comprising an eau de toilette, shower gel, body milk and hand cream. Scented with the refreshing sweetness of sakura petals, the flowery and fruity collection evokes vivid images of spring in Southern France while leaving your skin moisturised, softened and feeling extra loved this March.
As the newest addition to the Fenty Icon family, the Velvet Liquid Lipstick offers a creamy, whipped formula and rich velvet matte colour that lasts. Take it from founder Rihanna, who flaunted her signature red lips in the shade The MVP during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February. Now, you too can channel your inner Umbrella singer and choose from five universal shades, each packed in a neat little tube with a holographic logo on the cap, and enjoy rich, full coverage that’s both lightweight and long-lasting.
In addition to its brow products, Benefit Cosmetics’ is most known for its POREfessional primer, which launched in 2010 and became an instant bestseller. And now, 13 years later in March, the brand has created a full POREfessional PORE CARE skincare collection specially developed to help minimise, clear and smooth the look of those pesky pores. Six high-performing products and one multitasking tool include the POREfessional Get Unblocked Cleansing Oil, POREfessional Good Cleanup Foaming Cleanser, POREfessional Speedy Smooth Pore Mask and more to help you on your journey to healthy pores and skin.