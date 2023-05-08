Beauty Sweep: Rituals Cosmetics’ Private Collection Comfort, Tory Burch’s Essence of Dreams and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this May 2023.

Coinciding with Mother’s Day, May is all about taking time off for yourself and your loved ones. This month’s new beauty releases include Rituals Cosmetics’ Private Collection Comfort, which will help you set the scene in your home for a comfy celebration with Mum; Aesop’s Mimamori gift set, a trio of the brand’s most popular products specially curated for parents, caregivers and other guiding figures; and Tory Burch’s Essence of Dreams fragrance collection, comprising six bottles that serve as a unique reminder of the power of dreams. Read on for the best beauty launches this May.

New-in Beauty Launches for May 2023: