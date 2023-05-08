Beauty Sweep: Rituals Cosmetics’ Private Collection Comfort, Tory Burch’s Essence of Dreams and more

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this May 2023.
Coinciding with Mother’s Day, May is all about taking time off for yourself and your loved ones. This month’s new beauty releases include Rituals Cosmetics’ Private Collection Comfort, which will help you set the scene in your home for a comfy celebration with Mum; Aesop’s Mimamori gift set, a trio of the brand’s most popular products specially curated for parents, caregivers and other guiding figures; and Tory Burch’s Essence of Dreams fragrance collection, comprising six bottles that serve as a unique reminder of the power of dreams. Read on for the best beauty launches this May.
New-in Beauty Launches for May 2023:
Jump To / Table of Contents
As the newest addition to Ritual Cosmetics’ Private Collection, the Comfort range is focused on turning your home into a sanctuary with rich floral scents. Three unique fragrances — Suede Vanilla, Smooth Violet and Cotton Blossom — are infused into Fragrance Sticks and refills, Scented Candles, Parfum d’Interieurs, Cartridges, Car Perfume, Hand Washes and refills and a Hand Balm, helping you create an inviting home ambience.
2 /6
A Japanese term referring to someone who tends to watch over and protect others, Mimamori is Aesop’s newest gift set, available for a limited time this Mother’s Day. Specially curated for parents, caregivers and other guiding figures, the set includes a trio of the brand’s well-loved products: Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, an emollient-rich formulation with citrusy, woody and herbaceous notes; A Rose By Any Other Name Body Cleanser, with its distinctively spiced floral lather; and Rejuvenate Intensive Body Balm, a creamy hydrator enriched with macadamia nut and sweet almond oils.
Designed to instil optimism and unity, Tory Burch’s new fragrance collection Essence of Dreams comprises five scents, each a unique reminder of the power of dreams. Choose from Electric Sky, a mix of cactus flower, lavender and wood; Divine Moon, a blend of Lady of the Night flower, honey and citrus; Mystic Geranium, made with fresh bergamot, aromatic geranium and musk; Cosmic Wood, combining spicy cardamom, jasmine and vetiver; and Sublime Rose, scented with classic rose and a hint of blackcurrant with a warm wood undertone.
Described as a “captivating escapade” that instantly draws the imagination into a grandiose landscape in the desert, Chloé’s Nomade Jasmin Naturel Intense is an ode to the beauty of the world. The 100 percent natural-origin fragrance begins with sweet notes of a date and pear accord that reveals its full richness and complexity, enhanced by a base of enveloping vanilla and creamy sandalwood. The fruity floral scent is available in three sizes, all fully vegan with no artificial colourants.
La Mer is back with a new hydrating duo. The Treatment Lotion is powered by the brand’s trademark youth-renewing Miracle Broth and provides an essential first step after cleansing. Next, also infused with the cell-renewing Miracle Broth, The Hydrating Infused Emulsion locks in the skin’s hydration to replenish, strengthen and stabilise the skin. When combined together and used regularly, the products promise to deliver a “soothing rush of hydration and radiant vitality”.
2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Narciso Rodriguez’s for her fragrance. Conceived as a tribute to the grace and elegance of women, two decades later the perfume continues to thrive and tell the story of eternal femininity. This May, coinciding with Mother’s Day, the perfumer adds to its collection with the for her forever fragrance, a woody concoction that combines notes of rich white florals, including tuberose and jasmine, with the familiar softness of patchouli and musk.