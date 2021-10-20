Beauty Sweep: Fenty Beauty, Byredo and all the new launches to know about this week

Byredo Mumbai Noise Eau de Parfum (HK$1,370 50ml/ HK$1,950 100ml)

A long year of non-travel has us day-dreaming of faraway escapes. Byredo’s Ben Gorham, too. For Gorham, though, it’s places instilled with a treasured memory of his own. Like Chembur in Mumbai, where the perfumer spent days of his childhood in the vibrant city when visiting his grandmother.

Mumbai Noise Eau de Parfum is, then, his interpretation of crowded avenues littered with zipping auto rickshaws. A sweet mix of davana, nutty coffee and tonka beans are evocative of coffee cart-lined lanes, while warm sandalwood, agarwood and labdanum hints at the aromatic wafts of smoky incense and local spice stalls laced in the air. It’s the raucous cityscape –– of people; of moments; of subcultures –– beautifully distilled into a single, intimate scent.

