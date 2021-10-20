Beauty Sweep: Fenty Beauty, Byredo and all the new launches to know about this week

Because it doesn’t matter whether bathroom cabinets are overflowing and shower caddies are stuffed full to the brim after clever Tetris-ing, there is always room for more pretty carafes of creams, serums and fragrances. For emergency purposes! You never know when you’ll need an iridescent shimmer or a vibrant shade of lipstick that, actually, will look very apropos with something you’ve just added to cart. Beauty Sweep is a weekly roundup of the best new products you don’t want to miss.
Byredo Mumbai Noise Eau de Parfum (HK$1,370 50ml/ HK$1,950 100ml)
A long year of non-travel has us day-dreaming of faraway escapes. Byredo’s Ben Gorham, too. For Gorham, though, it’s places instilled with a treasured memory of his own. Like Chembur in Mumbai, where the perfumer spent days of his childhood in the vibrant city when visiting his grandmother.
Mumbai Noise Eau de Parfum is, then, his interpretation of crowded avenues littered with zipping auto rickshaws. A sweet mix of davana, nutty coffee and tonka beans are evocative of coffee cart-lined lanes, while warm sandalwood, agarwood and labdanum hints at the aromatic wafts of smoky incense and local spice stalls laced in the air. It’s the raucous cityscape –– of people; of moments; of subcultures –– beautifully distilled into a single, intimate scent.
NARS Air Matte Lip Colour (HK$260)
As the newest addition to the extensive NARS lip products archive, this Air Matte Lip Colour is one that promises to be more comfortable, more wearable –– altogether better as a whole. No more chalky finishes that flake. No drying, tightening strain on the lips. Instead, it’s soft and creamy; “cushion-y”, is how the brand describes it. Made for wear on the longest of days, humidest of weathers to remain, still, faithfully in place, it won’t matter if you skip out on touch-ups.
Fenty Beauty Hydra’Reset Intensive Recovery Hand Mask (HK$185)
Your hands have been through a lot these past 12 months; soaping (to all 20 seconds of the “Happy Birthday” song), sanitising, then rinse and repeat all day, all over again.
Don’t neglect your life’s most hardworking pal; Rihanna doesn’t. Add an extra step to your daily routine to include Fenty Beauty’s new Hydra’Reset mask, made especially for emergency recovery on the hands. It instantly nourishes and hydrates with a fruity formula of mango butters and mangosteen oils so that your palm can feel soft like clouds and smooth like silk, all the way to your fingertips. Just the loveliest.
Comme des Garçon x KAWS MIRROR Eau de Toilette (approx. HK$1,356)
If you manage to find yourself within close proximity to a Dover Street Market, you’ll want to step in for a spritz of New York-based artist KAWS’ first scent, MIRROR, created in collaboration with Comme des Garçon. And if you’re really lucky, you could be bagging one home for yourself.
A floral, musky concoction of turmeric leaves, neroli and orange blossom, the fragrance is a dedication to KAWS’ own multi-disciplinary portfolio. Now, along with collectable figures, artistic paintings and the giant inflatable sculpture which floated through Victoria Harbour, the artist adds the conventional rectangular perfume glass as another canvas for the brand’s iconic COMPANION character, now mid-drown in a puddle of red.
