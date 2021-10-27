Beauty Sweep: Tatcha, Fenty Beauty and all the new launches to know about this week

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask (HK$250)

You’d likely recognise this lip mask from Tatcha –– you probably even already own one, currently tucked in the depths of a tote bag near you. It’s the brand’s Kissu Lip Mask, loved for its pillow-soft finish.

This version, however, is slightly different with pretty flowers printed all over, plus that bright red case. Made as an ode to the ruby red Camellia and the flower’s restoring oil that’s infused into the product, this limited-edition take is lightly tinted in bright, beautiful crimson.

