Beauty Sweep: Tatcha, Fenty Beauty and all the new launches to know about this week

Because it doesn’t matter whether bathroom cabinets are overflowing and shower caddies are stuffed full to the brim after clever Tetris-ing, there is always room for more pretty carafes of creams, serums and fragrances. For emergency purposes! You never know when you’ll need an iridescent shimmer or a vibrant shade of lipstick that, actually, will look very apropos with something you’ve just added to cart. Beauty Sweep is a weekly roundup of the best new products you don’t want to miss.
Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask (HK$250)
You’d likely recognise this lip mask from Tatcha –– you probably even already own one, currently tucked in the depths of a tote bag near you. It’s the brand’s Kissu Lip Mask, loved for its pillow-soft finish.
This version, however, is slightly different with pretty flowers printed all over, plus that bright red case. Made as an ode to the ruby red Camellia and the flower’s restoring oil that’s infused into the product, this limited-edition take is lightly tinted in bright, beautiful crimson.
Glossier Cookie Butter Balm Dotcom (approx. HK$93)
Glossier’s Balm Dotcom needs no introduction, so, read on for an update instead.
The brand’s versatile, do-everything lip salve had just added a new flavour to its bestseller balm: Cookie Butter. Fresh from the oven, it has everything you’re already familiar with –– sheer tint with a dense waxy texture; natural formula of castor oil, beeswax and lanolin –– the only thing different is the sweet, slightly spiced taste that’s comparable to Speculoos gingerbread cookies and its limited numbers, so hurry and get those orders in! Best served under a hot cocoa moustache.
Fenty Beauty Resting Peach Face (HK$218)
This cheek-and-lip set from Fenty Beauty is set to make mornings make-up routines much simpler –– and quicker, if your mornings are already an endless rush. No more faffing around bathroom cabinets searching for matching shades.
In a dual-product packaging that only hints at the full-face commitment, Resting Peach Face is a sweet, everyday-friendly shade of soft peach in smooth creamy formulas of beloved Cheeks Out and Gloss Bomb. Whatever precautions you may have had, Resting Peach Face is actually very approachable. Just swipe on and go. You won’t even need to do a final check on the way out.
MoroccanOil Brumes du Maroc (HK$260)
Chances are, if you’ve had your hair previously dyed and stripped with bleach, you currently own a stockpiled stash of the teal blue bottles of magic from MoroccanOil. Of course, the sweet coconutty scent is an added feature that makes this oh-so-delightful, too.
Now, don’t keep the distinct sweet-spicy notes of amber and floral selfishly for your mane, especially with the brand’s launch of its first-ever hair and body fragrance mist, Brumes du Maroc. It’s lightweight, packed with Vitamin E and, of course, argan oil, made for anytime spritzing throughout the day, all while smelling like a very sunny trip through the Mediterranean.
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Trio (HK$373)
With the amount of time they spend behind a face mask, your lips deserve some full attentive TLC. Something like sugar-sweet gift from Summer Fridays: Lip Butter Balm, formulated with vegan waxes and hydrating shea and murumuru seed butters in a scrumptious trio: Vanilla, Vanilla Beige and the new, limited-edition Brown Sugar, only available via complete set.
Said to smooth and soothe within seconds (count ’em!), they’re each a smidge darker than the next, made to fit to any kind of day. Vanilla, a clear finish, is light enough to lay under lipsticks, a sheer beige from Vanilla Beige and Brown Sugar, a light nude that can be perfectly worn alone.
Header image courtesy of Summer Fridays