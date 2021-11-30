Best in Beauty: Our 5 favourite finds this month

I can probably count on one hand the number of times I’ve seen my friend Tina without her signature red lipstick. She doesn’t leave home without it; doesn’t leave a meal without reapplying. Me, on the other hand? Not a big lipstick person. I like the sentiment behind it; like the occasion a bright, bold lip implies. The idea, though, of having to worry and wonder throughout the day if there’s lipstick on my teeth, on my face, my arm, my collar — the hassle is too much for me, resolutely lazy. Rather, I’m more of a dab on, blot twice and leave behind just remnants of a bolder swipe. A whisper of colour. Barely anything.

Which brings me to Burberry Kisses Matte lipsticks. Matte lipsticks, I think, have come a long way in recent years. They’re no longer drying; no longer prompt that caked-on, crusty feeling. These from Burberry, in particular, lets me do my dabbing and lets Tina do her full swipes and on both occasions, stay comfortable for all-day wear. My favourite shade is 93 Matte Russet, but the range also does some beautiful Chrismassy reds. — JW