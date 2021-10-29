Best in Beauty: Our 8 favourite finds this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.
These are the best beauty products we tried this month…
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 (HK$270/50ml)
I, like most people who have been inundated and chastised by YouTube beauty gurus, mothers and nosy acquaintances, have a thing with sunscreen. I’ve suffered through rubbing in very thick creams that’s alright to leave streaks behind on sunny beach days, but very not okay to leave behind on trips to the office. I’ve suffered through alcohol-based sunscreens that, while providing an easier application, kind of stick upon contact.
I’m extremely late on the draw with this one but wow. Game-changer. Supergoop!’s Unseen Sunscreen applies like a primer. It’s silky-smooth, disappears on your skin almost instantaneously and is a clear-gel formula — no possibility of a spooky white-casted mask. A new holy grail. I’m now that person telling you to get this. — Joey Wong, Editor
Natura Bissé’s The Body Scrub (HK$780/200ml)
Since my first hit of soy sauce over steamed rice at the Korean-owned Chinese restaurant (shoutout Egg Roll House) my parents often took me to as a baby, salt has been an important part of my life. At the age of 34, little has changed. I keep a salt shaker — two, actually — next to my bed for Netflix meals, and in my shower caddy, The Body Scrub from Natura Bissé, made with Dead Sea salt crystals and rice powder. What it lacks in flavour, it recoups in function: the gritty texture exfoliates out the bad, then natural oils and vitamins do their part to revitalise and protect the good. Oh, and it smells great, too — another benefit passed on to you, dear reader. Natura Bissé: it’s for the boys! — Nathan Erickson, Editor-in-Chief
LifeHub SkinGlow IV Drip (HK$2,580)
For whatever reason, we tend to lean towards products that promise some kind of glow, in hopes that after one use, your skin will magically radiate the next day. Not the blinding kind but something natural; sun-kissed. And sometimes creams and serums just don’t quite do the trick –– I don’t have 6-8 weeks to wait and compare results. So I’ve hacked it. I’ve found a treatment that really does promise that elusive natural glow instantly: LifeHub’s Skin Glow IV Whitening Drip.
Just by its name, the intention is simple: To restore and illuminate the skin. It comes in a 500ml baggie of pale yellow liquid vitamins that’s tailored to you post a consultation with the resident doctor. In this particular treatment: B-Complex Vitamins, Vitamin C and Super Antioxidants. An IV Drip is actually a lot more luxurious than clinical as many might assume –– if Lisa Rinna and her daughters are getting weekly vitamins top-up like your average cereal bar, you know it’s good. You’re ushered away into a quiet, curtained corner fitted with a reclining armchair (and a blanket!) where you’ll soak up the good stuff in a quick 45 minutes session while with a finger-long needle jabbed in your forearm. Just kidding, it’s not all bad. You can read, nap or people-watch from the floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Wellington Street. It’s actually very meditative. And you leave with an immediate glow after which lasts for two to three days. Keep it up twice a month and you’ll be glowing forever. –– Lorria Sahmet, Editor
Laura Mercier’s First Ball Cheek Palette (HK$500)
I love a good no-makeup-makeup look; a little colour here, a spot of highlight there… but what I love most is a convenient, compact, day-to-night palette that is just, well, effortless. Small enough to fit into your clutch, but varied enough to also switch up your look should the night demand — my favourite is the Crescendo, a bronzed blush with a light touch of shimmer for sculpting and glow. — Sandra Kwong, Features Editor
NARS Bijoux Eyeshadow Palette (HK$520)
NARS has been throwing down heavy hitters every collection, but they’ve really gone above and beyond with this holiday season’s limited edition Bijoux Eyeshadow Palette. It’s their largest eyeshadow palette ever, featuring a total of 16 wildly different, intensely pigmented shades. You’ve got the more everyday, neutral shades on the left, and then a full on party on the right, complete with striking jewel tones and glitter toppers. It’s a win across the categories for me. — SK
Snow Queen Olive-Shaped Blender (HK$88)
After the very successful launch of their cotton pads last year, beauty queens Grace Chan and Sharon Yung are back with another two vital, everyday products for our beauty counters. The blenders come in either olive or teardrop shapes, and, clearly, the olive-shaped is my current favourite. Multifunctional, anti-bacterial, latex-free and super soft, the tapered edge also makes it ideal for contouring. Bonus: The baby-blue shade ties in with their Frozen-themed cotton pad edition perfectly. — SK
NARS Air Matte Lip Color (HK$260)
I managed to get my hands on one of the new shades recently added to NARS’ Air Matte Lip Color. “Lose Control” is advertised as a brown-pink and appears as a deep red on my skin, the perfect winter shade, and a great way to step into reds without wholly committing to the colour. The liquid lipstick is incredibly pigmented — you really only need a single swipe — and the cushiony formula is lightweight and comfortable on the lips even when drying down to a matte. Perfect for a soft-focus, diffused look or a sharp, lip-lined pout. — Sakina Abidi, Editorial Assistant
Etude House Fixing Tint (HK$120)
One more liquid lip from me! I’d been looking all over for a non-pink, non-red lip tint in the K-beauty realm. I wanted something comfortable to wear that’d stain my lips and rid me of both mask worry and the hassle of reapplying but every range out there, from 3CE, Peripera and rom&nd and so on, seemed to neatly fall into corals or pinks or reds. Then, the Fixing Tint from Etude House appeared with one light beige-brown offering in the shade “Ginger Milk Tea” — I wear it with a true brown lip liner and I’m set! — SA