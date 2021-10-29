Best in Beauty: Our 8 favourite finds this month

LifeHub SkinGlow IV Drip (HK$2,580)

For whatever reason, we tend to lean towards products that promise some kind of glow, in hopes that after one use, your skin will magically radiate the next day. Not the blinding kind but something natural; sun-kissed. And sometimes creams and serums just don’t quite do the trick –– I don’t have 6-8 weeks to wait and compare results. So I’ve hacked it. I’ve found a treatment that really does promise that elusive natural glow instantly: LifeHub’s Skin Glow IV Whitening Drip.

Just by its name, the intention is simple: To restore and illuminate the skin. It comes in a 500ml baggie of pale yellow liquid vitamins that’s tailored to you post a consultation with the resident doctor. In this particular treatment: B-Complex Vitamins, Vitamin C and Super Antioxidants. An IV Drip is actually a lot more luxurious than clinical as many might assume –– if Lisa Rinna and her daughters are getting weekly vitamins top-up like your average cereal bar, you know it’s good. You’re ushered away into a quiet, curtained corner fitted with a reclining armchair (and a blanket!) where you’ll soak up the good stuff in a quick 45 minutes session while with a finger-long needle jabbed in your forearm. Just kidding, it’s not all bad. You can read, nap or people-watch from the floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Wellington Street. It’s actually very meditative. And you leave with an immediate glow after which lasts for two to three days. Keep it up twice a month and you’ll be glowing forever. –– Lorria Sahmet, Editor

