Best in Beauty: Our 5 favourite finds this month

Glossier’s Solar Paint (Approx. HK$156)

If you, like me, are trying so soak up the very last sunbeams of summer, Glossier’s Solar Paint — a very, very long-awaited product from the brand — offers a sweet send-off into autumn. Solar Paint is said to “capture the warm glow you get from spending a day in the sun shine”; a product that feigns at the sparkle and shine of sun-kissed skin under sunlight at the beach, fresh from the waves with just that light, glowy kiss of sweat.

It’s also unlike any other bronzer I’ve ever used; not powdery in a palette, not creamy and slip-sliding away. Rather, it’s set in a tube with a doe-foot applicator with an almost-whipped gel crème formula infused with Desert Milk™ (a micro-emulsion of plant oils and extracts like Jojoba and Aloe), so you know it’s easy to use. Like all other Glossier wares, Solar Paint blends, fades and leaves just a hint of dimension that won’t look too out-of-place leading into the colder months. — Joey Wong, Editor

