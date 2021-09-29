Best in Beauty: Our 5 favourite finds this month

From the overfilled shelves of our bathrooms and the full-length mirrors we sit across blearily every morning picking potions and lotions from overstuffed makeup bags, to you and wherever your stash of serums and creams inhabit, Best in Beauty rounds up the very best products we’ve smeared across our faces and spritzed upon our pulse points this month.
Glossier’s Solar Paint (Approx. HK$156)
If you, like me, are trying so soak up the very last sunbeams of summer, Glossier’s Solar Paint — a very, very long-awaited product from the brand — offers a sweet send-off into autumn. Solar Paint is said to “capture the warm glow you get from spending a day in the sun shine”; a product that feigns at the sparkle and shine of sun-kissed skin under sunlight at the beach, fresh from the waves with just that light, glowy kiss of sweat.
It’s also unlike any other bronzer I’ve ever used; not powdery in a palette, not creamy and slip-sliding away. Rather, it’s set in a tube with a doe-foot applicator with an almost-whipped gel crème formula infused with Desert Milk™ (a micro-emulsion of plant oils and extracts like Jojoba and Aloe), so you know it’s easy to use. Like all other Glossier wares, Solar Paint blends, fades and leaves just a hint of dimension that won’t look too out-of-place leading into the colder months. — Joey Wong, Editor
Penhaligon’s Empressa Eau de Parfum (HK$2,050)
I’m a big fan of Penhaligon’s perfumes. Perfumes are usually a hard-sell; all vibes and ambiguity and “What does ocean spray really smell like?” but Penhaligon’s does it right. Does it incredibly well.
I’ve been told Empressa is one of Asia’s best-selling scents, and it’s clear why. It’s hard to put a scent on “sensual” but this is it. There’s luxury interwoven through the scent, with top notes of blood orange and bergamot that mingle with a floral, fruity heart, that, then, lands on a bed of smoky patchouli and sandalwood.
If you’re not into your perfume notes, Penhaligon’s have cited pearls, precious silks and fine, imported fabrics as reference for the decadence of the scent. Head to K11 MUSEA for a sniff. — JW
Charlotte Tilbury’s Charlotte’s Magic Cream (HK$750)
It was probably my mother who first cautioned me about sleeping in an air-conditioned room. “The low humidity will sorely dehydrate your skin.” And then, I jolted awake in the middle of one night, parched and with that tacky feeling on my tongue that made it hard to swallow — she was right. So now I always gravitate to face creams that mimics the same consistency of freshly whipped cream. And also because Hailey Bieber says we should all look like glazed doughnuts before bed.
One such tub is Charlotte Tilbury’s Charlotte’s Magic Cream. It really is magical! It’s formulated with all kinds of good stuff like Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E and anti-ageing BioNymph Peptide Complex for bright skin luminosity. And it also comes with a generous helping of SPF, so you never have to worry about missing that indispensable step of sunscreen when you’re late and running out the door. But I like to use Charlotte’s Magic Cream in the evenings. It’s thick enough and smooths over like a duvet for the skin, though just a featherlight one since it’s also never tacky to touch. The Magic Cream was originally made for backstage touch-ups before the runway, so actually, I think Hailey will really approve of this glaze. — Lorria Sahmet, Editor
Drunk Elephant’s T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial Mask (HK$625)
For those seeking a minimal and more pocket-friendly alternative to monthly 90-minute facials, this speedy concoction is the answer to your needs. Used on clean, dry skin — skincare newbies take heed! — you’ll experience some mild tingling from the potent 25% AHA and 2% BHA combo. After 20 minutes, gently rinse off for skin softer than you can imagine; baby-soft, in fact. — Sandra Kwong, Features Editor
Benefit Cosmetics’ POWmade Brow Pomade (HK$180)
If I had to choose one beauty product to use for the rest of my life, there’s no doubt it would be eyebrow-related. When my brows are done, nothing can hurt me. My current routine can include anything from slim pencils and cool-toned powders to felt-tip pens and setting gels. But the new POWmade Brow Pomade from Benefit is the stuff of dreams, cutting the amount of products I need to just the one. Its creamy and pigmented formula gives me enough time to create individual hair-like strokes (done with Benefit’s Dual-Ended Angled Eyebrow Brush) and then sets! No smudging or budging! I can create any brow I desire — fluffy, full and structured, slim and sharp — in little time and effort. And the built-in brush wiper is very handy. Just please restock my shade… — Sakina Abidi, Editorial Assistant