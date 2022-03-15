The prettiest beauty trends from the spring/summer 2022 runways

We revisit the best beauty trends from the spring/summer 2022 runways, for make-up and hair inspiration. Expect full blooms, more sun and a beauty routine revamp in your future.

The best beauty trends from the spring/summer 2022 runways:

Backstage at Versace’s spring/summer 2022 show

Flourescent Eyes

We loved the loud pops of colour at last year’s Versace autumn/winter ready-to-wear show (electric-blue and hot-pink cat eyes on fresh, natural-looking faces), done by make-up royalty Pat McGrath. She carried on the beauty trend for Versace’s spring/summer 2022, this time creating lime green and teal cat eyes that covered the entire lid.

But the season’s standout neon look might belong to Chloé. Hannah Murray (the global artistic director for Bobbi Brown) created an elongated-dagger liner look in bright orange, a sharp straight wing that dragged out from under the eyes. The upper lid and rest of the face were left clean and neutral.

If eyeliner is too tricky, take inspiration from Parisian designer Weinsanto, whose spring 2022 ready-to-wear show featured truly glorious hot pink eyeshadow that complemented the outfits perfectly.

At Prabal Gurung, make-up artist Sil Bruinsma used M.A.C pigments to create what the designer called “neon bright” looks: acid pinks and greens, and cyan on the inner and outer corners of the eyes, leaving the centre of the lid surprisingly bare — a reverse halo-eye of sorts.

Elsewhere, we saw plenty of baby blues — all-over-lid mint eyes showcased at Giorgio Armani spring/summer ’22, half-done floating eyeliner in sky blue at Monse, and pastel thumbprint liner at Tanya Taylor. At London Fashion Week, modest-wear brand SABIRAH by Deborah Latouche accentuated her beautiful pantsuits and full-length skirts with saturated pastel-blue eyeshadow placed above the eyelid, thick and rounded. And at Paul & Joe, dreamy blue clouds and rainbow-like eye details.

SABIRAH by Deborah Latouche at London Fashion Week

Graphic Liner

Graphic liner is always bound to make an appearance at fashion week. At the spring/summer ’22 runways, the “dagger” liner was a firm favourite. Instead of a cat-eye — a flick that extends naturally from the lower lash line — the dagger liner is sharper, straighter and longer.

There were smoked-out, black kohl variations at Missoni, and sharp, stark wings at Valentino Haute Couture and Koche. At Chloé, the eyeliner was thick and dark, with a small triangle in the inner corner and a wing that looked like a straight line drawn out from the outer corner of the eyes. To recreate, leave your lids and lower lash line bare; your eyeliner will do all the talking.

At Chanel Couture, a black cat-eye covered the entire lid with not one but two tails — one that resembled the more common feline flick, winging up towards the end of the brow bone, and another that was drawn flat, straight out towards the ears. We also loved the bare face and white liner look at John Richmond. And at Dior Couture, there was white “reverse” liner, under-liner that saw saturated white shadow on the lower lash line.

For some colour, take inspiration from the very pretty rounded liner at SABIRAH by Deborah Latouche, dainty floating eyeliner drawn in a semi-circle above where the eyelid might naturally crease, without meeting the eyebrow. To recreate, try sketching it out with a pencil product first, in a colour close to your skin tone. We’d also suggest leaving your lids bare; it’s easier to clean up any mistakes (with a cotton earbud and some micellar water). If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the runways, it’s to play around with eyeliner; everyone’s eyes are different and you’ll be able to see what suits you best.

SABIRAH by Deborah Latouche at London Fashion Week

Glitter, Gold and Rhinestones

Diamonds are a designer’s best friend. There was glitter and gold, sequins and rhinestones, and even foiled shadows everywhere. LaQuan Smith made a strong case for jewel-toned sequins, with gorgeous glittery eye looks in black, teal and royal purple.

At Acne Studios, the lips were sequined — not so practical, perhaps, but a glorious pout that required no other make-up. And we didn’t miss the show-stopping bejewelled tear stains at Schiaparelli Haute Couture, matching the avant-garde designs to perfection

For something more wearable, look to Fendi Couture and Etro, where rhinestones were studded across the model’s faces and colourful face gems adorned the eyes. Elsewhere, we saw delicate iridescent pastels on the eyes, at Anna Sui, and on the lips at KNWLS.

And at Lanvin, silver-stained skin and an icy-blue inner-corner highlight, courtesy of Make Up For Ever and make-up artist Diane Kendal. You can follow suit by placing an icy-toned shadow in your inner eye corner or even under the brow bone — the Star Lit Diamond Powder by Make Up For Ever (in 104 Blue White and 106 Pink White) is perfect to get the look.

For gold, look to Lagos-born and -based designer Kenneth Ize’s spring show, where models appeared as if dipped in melted metal, with foiled shadow on either the eyes or the nose, courtesy of make-up artist Fara Homidi. A soft gold and bronze shimmer eye was seen at Tom Ford, as well as rounded yellow-gold liner at SABIRAH by Deborah Latouche.

SABIRAH by Deborah Latouche at London Fashion Week

A Bold Red Lip

A classic red lip is a catwalk mainstay, as Michael Kors and Saint Laurent demonstrated. At the former, the lips were a blue-toned red that channelled old Hollywood glamour, while Saint Laurent went for a grungier, darker hue.

We also saw some brighter tones at Giambattista Valli’s ready-to-wear, as well as glossy berry pouts — and at Valentino, wine reds and burgundy.

Coloured Hair

LOEWE’s spring/summer ’22 took inspiration from 16th-century painter Pontormo, featuring pastels and watercolours. The hair was shaggy, cropped wigs designed by hairstylist Guido Palau and Blanche Milano colourist Davide — choppy bobs that covered the eyes, in pastel and jewel shades like sky blue, baby pink, deep turquoise and emerald green. We also loved the hot pink braided updo at Weinsanto. It’s high time for a hair dye.