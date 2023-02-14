The best Fenty Beauty products to add to your shopping cart right now

A head-to-toe red look (revealing an adorable baby bump) and a fiery performance in the middle of the air on a suspended platform—that’s the image living in our heads since the night of 12 February. Rihanna’s Super Bowl 2023 halftime show performance has turned into an iconic pop culture moment especially because she returned to the stage after years. What also became the highlight of her performance was the moment she casually grabbed the Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting & Blotting Powder from one of the dancers, dabbed it on her face and went on to slay that stage.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrity beauty brands and has the world obsessed with its extensive range of makeup products. Founded in 2017 with inclusivity for all skin types and tones as the guiding principle, the brand excels in creating products focusing extensively on hard-to-match skin tones, brilliant formulations and universal shades. Some of the most coveted products include the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation (Buy it for HKD 390 on Fenty Beauty), the Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick (Buy it for HKD 248 on Sephora) and the Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color (Buy it for HKD 238 on Sephora).

For that matter, after the success of her game-changing makeup line, RiRi decided to step into the skin care industry and launched her own line of premium products under the label Fenty Skin in 2020.

While that ingenious marketing gimmick during the halftime show has surely spiked up netizens’ interest in the brand, splurging on some Fenty Beauty goodness will anyway never disappoint you. And to give you a head start, we’ve curated a list of some of the most popular buys right here.

The best Fenty Beauty products to buy right now

