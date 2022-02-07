The biggest makeup trends for 2022

Every new year brings with itself some new beauty trends and 2022 is already on the way to usher in some new trending makeup looks and style mantras that will instantly uplift your ensemble and make you stand out.

Makeup trends, be it some classic style reinvented like an old wine packaged in a new bottle or something absolutely unheard of, adds a new touch and creates drama to our everyday outfits.

Something for everyone, the new trends are sure to cater to all kinds of beauty enthusiasts. Those who enjoy a mishmash of everything to those looking for a more natural makeup and toned-down look, these makeup trends will help you find your own style and create a buzz wherever you go.

A blend of bold colours on the lips and shimmery glitters on the eye to subtle fresh dewy makeup and brushed-up brows, 2022 makeup trends are super glam and raise the style quotient while playing with the natural undercurrents.

As celebrities and top makeup artists are embracing these styles, many beauty brands offer products that will help you achieve the perfect desired look.

Here are some of the biggest makeup trends that are sure to go big in 2022

Coloured eyeliner

Image credit: Yara (يارا) Shahidi/ @yarashahidi/ Instagram

Speak with your eyes and let them tell your story with some bright coloured liners. With neon or pop shades, colourful eyeliners add that extra edge to your eye makeup and can instantly uplift any outfit. Bold strokes or sleek lines, feel free to play with style and designs with this trending makeup look.

Soapy brows

Image credit: Linda Hallberg/ @lindahallberg/ Instagram

Gone are the days of sleek shaped eyebrows which were delicately shaped. 2022 is the year to go all out and make some loud noises with your style statement. Also known as feathered or fluffy brows, the look may have been doing rounds on social media now, but it has been there for decades in the beauty world.

The voluminous brows give quite an edgy and retro look. According to Melanie Marris, celebrity brow stylist and Founder-CEO of Brow Code, “Yes, the soap brow trend has been growing in popularity since blowing up on TikTok, but it is actually similar to the big brow trend, which took off in the 1940s and 1950s”

Minimal with foundation and concealer

Image credit: Zendaya/ @zendaya/ Instagram

Minimal products used to highlight your features and naturally glowing skin is a go-to mantra this year. Eschewing from the old trodden paths of loud makeup and heavy complexions, the new trend is all about embracing the natural tone and using as few products as possible. Just a light touch of foundation to make the base and blending the concealer with an angular brush will help achieve this fresh and radiant natural look.

Statement blush

Image credit: Makeup Artist Patrick Ta/ @patrickta/ Instagram

It’s 2022 and one need not shy away from applying the blush. Add a pop of colour to your cheeks with vibrant shades of pinks, reds, yellows and others and turn heads wherever you go. Whether liquid or cream blush, highlight those cheekbones and go minimal with the makeup for a flushed and glowing look.

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta shows how this makeup application is done on the outer corners of your cheeks to get a chiseled effect.

Bold lip colours

Image credit: Makeup Artist Patrick Ta/ @patrickta/ Instagram

If you are a lipstick junkie who doesn’t shy away from all kinds of shades, then this makeup trend is the perfect one for you. Strong bold colours are here to stay and rule the makeup trends of this year. Fuchsia pink, bright reds, tangerine or even green, the choice is endless for you to experiment with. You can go light on the makeup for a glam and sleek look.

Lip liners

Image credit: Laura Harrier/ @laura harrier/ Instagram

Once a dominating style statement in the 90s, the lip liner is coming back in vogue and how. The lip liner can be a few shades darker than the colour you would use to fill in. This will give an edge and dimension, not only to the lips, but also to the whole face.

The classic brown lip liner is gaining momentum again in 2022 and this time it is more pronounced and bold than its previous version.

Glossy lips and glittery eyes

Image credit: ALLAN AVENDAÑO /@allanface/ Instagram

Well defined glossy lips and a dramatic eyeshadow, coupled with hints of glitter and shimmer, are all you need to be glamorous and daring. Taking cues from season 2 of Euphoria, adding glitter and eye embellishments is never too extra. This year go all out channelling your inner diva and ace your fashionista game with this over-the-top look.

You can play around with this big trend to suit your liking. Adjust the lip glosses or go subtle on the eyes by using just about a tinge of glittering highlighter.

Donning high shine lips and letting your eyes do all the drama have never been so much fun.

Dewy makeup

Image credit: ARIEL/ makeupbyariel/ Instagram

Nothing beats a neutral and fresh dewy makeup for the evening. Lightly highlighted features, glossy finish and natural shades, this look is all about keeping it simple yet adding layers and a subtle edge to the features. A little glowing highlighter and primer will help achieve the radiant dewy look.

(Main and featured image credit: Nora Huton/ Unsplash)

See the original feature here.