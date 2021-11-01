Smooch Away! These 17 mask-proof lipsticks won’t smudge

We get it — you’re busy. There are practically a million other things you’d rather do than stare down your own reflection and realise, once again, your lipstick has smeared halfway across your face. Who did you see! How embarrassing! Look no further for a fuss-free, smudge-proof pout.

The best thing about matte lipsticks is that they make your lips look plump, have a feathery light feel, and rarely smudge under a face mask. The look might go back to as far as the ’30s, but it’s still as current today and it’s incredible how transformative a swipe of a good matte lipstick can be. Because of their texture and finish, these products are also perfect for wearing under face masks. Unlike glossy or shimmery iterations, the formula here adheres to the lips much better and is versatile enough to be blurred out at the edges or worn boldly.

Matte lipsticks of the past might’ve gotten a bad rap for being extremely drying for the lips, but times have changed and so have formulations.

From budget friendly picks to bougie versions from Hermès, here are the best options that beautifully pigmented, long-lasting and comfortable enough for all-day wear, so you won’t have to worry about reapplications throughout the day.

17 smudge-proof, mask-proof lipsticks worth your money

Burberry Kisses Matte Lip Colour (HK$270) Chances are you have a favourite Burberry lip colour by now. The new Burberry Kisses Matte takes this relationship to new heights by transforming the brand’s classic colours into a rich luminous matte that’s just as comfortable and pigmented as its other iterations. The long-lasting formula — infused with hyaluronic acid — stays in place for up to eight hours too, and imparts a delicate rose scent for a total sensory experience. SHOP HERE

NARS Air Matte Lip Color Lipstick (HK$260) You’d be hard pressed to find another matte lip colour that describes itself as “cushiony”, but that’s exactly how NARS’ latest feels. The lightweight lippie sees a Colour Diffusion Complex that creates a soft-focus finish with a creamy feel, so you can build and blend it into your lips to achieve any look. Its custom-designed applicator also ensure you get a matte lip without any mess. You can pick from one of NARS’ iconic shades here, or try a new one like Surrender or Dusty Rose, both pretty nudes that are on trend now. SHOP HERE

Guerlain KissKiss Tender Matte (HK$280) Formulated with shea butter and rose petal extract, Guerlain’s latest takes away the familiar feeling of tightness usually associated with matte lipsticks. Hyaluronic acid is also added to leave lips looking and feeling plumper. Expect a soft, second-skin finish with this one. SHOP HERE

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick (HK$230) We’ve waxed lyrical about the magic of Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk lipsticks. Now, you can get it in a matte formula for all-day wear under masks. This nourishing lipstick contains antioxidant Lipstick Tree and orchid extracts to soothe and hydrate, while 3D glowing pigments create the illusion of fuller lips. If you already have chapped lips but don’t want the slip and slide of balmy formulas, this one’s for you. SHOP HERE

Rouge Dior (HK$330) Best described as couture for your lips, Rouge Dior is enriched with red peony and pomegranate flower extracts to keep your lips plump and comfortable all day. While we’re big fans of the satin and velvet finishes, the matte versions are just as luxurious for your lips, and come in a range of colours for any look, whether it’s full-on glam or casual chic. SHOP HERE

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet (HK$305) Described to be “as soft and comfortable as velvet”, Chanel’s take on the matte lipstick promises second-skin comfort, but with a matte yet luminous finish. The highly pigmented formula comes in six shades of reds and pinks, all packaged in chic black and gold casings for extra flair. SHOP HERE

Rouge Hermes Matte Lipstick (HK$570) Launched in tandem with the colder months is Hermes’ limited edition Rouge Hermes Autumn-Winter 2021 collection, this time in three matte shades to convey the beauty of winter. All three are beautiful, but our pick is the Rose Magenta, a cool, dense pink that’s just as intense as it is striking. The moisturising formula here lends a velvety and powdery finish to your lips, and can give you strong, defined lips or a softly blurred one. SHOP HERE

By Terry Lip-Expert Matte Liquid Lipstick (HK$430) This matte lipstick by By Terry has a rich and ultimate pigmented formula that promises the best colour payoff with just one swipe. The liquid matte lip formula does not dry out the lips and instead hydrates and nourishes them. This matte lipstick is totally worth its price with its flake- and crease-resistant formula, making your lips look fresh and plump throughout the day. Besides, its velvety texture gives your lips a sophisticated and glamorous look, and is smudge-proof enough to even survive a five-course meal. SHOP HERE

Nudestix Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil (HK$220) The Nudestix Intense Matte Lip + Cheek pencil doubles up as a lip balm and a blush. Enriched with antioxidants such as vitamin E, this lipstick keeps your puckers healthy, hydrated, crack-free, and soft throughout the day. Besides, you’ll finally be able to match your lips and cheeks. SHOP HERE

MAC Powder Kiss Lipstick (HK$190) This lipstick from the MAC Powder Kiss collection is one of the best-selling matte lipsticks at the moment. Its whipped mousse texture promises full coverage, comfortable and long-lasting wear, over 10 hours of moisture, and a cushiony soft matte finish with minimal effort. SHOP HERE

Lime Crime Matte Velvetine Lipstick (HK$165) With excellent staying power, this matte lipstick feels like a silky coating on your lips which refuses to budge or dry out the lips all day. It’s also infused with French vanilla, so expect wafts of it as your sport this lipstick. SHOP HERE

Serge Lutens L’Étoffe du mat Matte Lipstick (HK$580) This irresistible formula coats your lips like a dream and has a flawless matte finish, all while providing maximum coverage. Infused with argan oil, the lipstick is moisturising and lends a texture and hues are suitable for all skin types and tones too. SHOP HERE

MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour (HK$230) MAC lipsticks have made their way into the lip colour collection of many and are known for their rich formula and appearance. This power kiss liquid lip colour has a mousse-like texture that glides easily and promises to stay. SHOP HERE

KVD Vegan Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick (HK$160) This KVD lipstick is created with an amazing formula packed with natural ingredients such as sunflower oil, Vitamin E, and other elements that will keep your lips conditioned. It is also smoothly applicable and will last for hours without smearing. SHOP HERE

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint (HK$218) Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty promises shades that suit all skin tones and this longwear liquid lipstick is no exception. You just need one stroke of this one for complete coverage and that sensational matte effect. SHOP HERE

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick (HK$110) Created with avocado oil for comfort, this liquid lipstick will give you a voluptuous-looking pout. It glides over smoothly and stays for long. You will find shades of nudes, pinks and reds in this range. SHOP HERE

Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Matte Lip Cream (HK$169) This lip cream is air-whipped and feels exceptionally lightweight and airy. The colour of this lip cream simply absorbs into your lips and nourishes it from within to give the perfect natural tone that will last the entire day. SHOP HERE

Header photo courtesy of Daria Gordova on Unsplash

See the original post here