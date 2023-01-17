Beauty Sweep, Chinese New Year Edition: 8 new launches and gifts to ring in the Year of the Rabbit

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this Chinese New Year 2023.
I really have to give it up for all the beauty brands that have been going at it nonstop since Christmas. In addition to the usual January and new year beauty releases, makeup, skincare and body care companies have been hard at work, churning out exclusive Chinese New Year collections to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. This month, I’m a huge fan of Gucci Beauty’s limited edition Rouge à Lèvres lipsticks and Cushion De Beauté foundation; Rituals’ Good Fortune set, comprising a body cream, shower gel and candle in a citrus and fruity scent; and Benefit Cosmetics and Disney’s collaboration featuring four well-loved (or well-hated!) princesses and villains. Read on for the best CNY-themed goodies this new year.
New-in Beauty Launches for Chinese New Year 2023:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Gucci Beauty's #GucciBeautyWishes
- Rituals' Soulful Rituals
- NARS' The Lunar New Year Collection
- Benefit Cosmetics' Disney Princesses and Villains Collection
- Sulwhasoo's First Care Activating Serum Limited Edition
- Oribe's The Signature Set and Gold Lust Travel Set
- Jurlique's Exclusive Edition Rose Body Oil
- MZ Skin's Lucky Red Vitamin-Infused Meso Mask
Mark a new year of happiness and fortune with Gucci Beauty, which brings the #GucciBeautyWishes holiday campaign into 2023 with a selection of luck-boosting beauty products, backed by luminous cherry blossoms. The Chinese New Year series includes collectible Rouge à Lèvres lipsticks and a Cushion De Beauté foundation, as well as other signature beauty confections like the Gucci fragrances, all wrapped up in lucky red for you and your loved ones.
Three uniquely fragranced collections are part of Soulful Rituals, a new limited-edition series by Rituals. Named Love, Happiness and Good Fortune, each set contains a foaming shower gel, a body cream and a scented candle. Love constitutes the sweet aroma of white jasmine flower and wild rose; Happiness is floral and spicy with pink pepper and notes of warm sandalwood; and Good Fortune provides an element of freshness with its citrus and fruity scents.
NARS’ bestselling essentials get wrapped up in festive red and gold packaging for the Year of the Rabbit. Six pigment-packed shades of Air Matte Ultra Lip Tint, a ready-to-gift Brush Roll Set and an ultra-covetable Light Reflecting Setting Powder Set are now available to help you start the new year “Red hot” and “Ready to celebrate”.
For the crazy Disney fan in your life (we all know one), Benefit Cosmetics has a new collaboration with Disney featuring four popular princesses and villains. Illustrated in pop art style, Snow White‘s titular Snow White and the Evil Queen; and Sleeping Beauty‘s Princess Aurora and Maleficent showcase their unique personalities in four limited-edition Benefit products. Choose from Snow White The POREfessional Face Primer; Evil Queen The POREfessional: Super Setter; Princess Aurora Dandelion Baby-Pink Brightening Blush; and Maleficent Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil.
K-beauty brand Sulwhasoo has relaunched its signature First Care Activating Serum with limited edition packaging featuring a rendezvous with a pair of rabbits and plum blossoms. Painted in a Korean folk painting style called Baeknapdo, two rabbits with white jade-like fur and strong hind legs are drawn as if they were hugging a moon jar. Symbolising abundance and prosperity, the depiction in Sulwhasoo’s First Care Activating Serum Limited Edition delivers a message wishing for a new year full of richness.
Let’s not forget about hair care! In honour of the Year of the Rabbit, Oribe has introduced two new sets in custom red and gold packaging designed by award-winning illustrator Spiros Halaris. Choose from the Signature Set, offering full sizes of the Oribe Signature Shampoo & Conditioner and a travel-size Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil; and the Gold Lust Travel Set, featuring portable sizes of the brand’s iconic Gold Lust Repair and Restore Shampoo & Conditioner.
Jurlique’s popular Rose Body Oil gets a fresh look for the new year with a limited edition packaging by Brighton-based artist Tiffany Lynch. Featuring splashes of orange, pink and red in Lynch’s signature vibrant strokes, the design celebrates the Rose Body Oil’s hero ingredient, Rosa gallica hybrid rose extract. As a bonus, the Exclusive Edition Rose Body Oil comes in an enlarged, double-quantity bottle, leaving your skin hydrated and replenished even after the January celebrations.
Prep your skin for the Year of the Rabbit with MZ Skin’s Lucky Red Vitamin-Infused Meso Mask. The bright red sheet mask is packed with antioxidants and brighteners such as aloe leaf, liquorice extract and vitamin C to reduce inflammation, improve skin texture and bring about a healthy glow. For a boost of good luck, use it before putting on makeup on the first day of Chinese New Year.