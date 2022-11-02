facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > Beauty Sweep, Christmas Edition: 6 new launches and gifts for any beauty lover
Beauty Sweep, Christmas Edition: 6 new launches and gifts for any beauty lover
Beauty & Grooming
02 Nov 2022 05:52 PM

Beauty Sweep, Christmas Edition: 6 new launches and gifts for any beauty lover

Charmaine Ng
Editor
Beauty Sweep, Christmas Edition: 6 new launches and gifts for any beauty lover
Beauty & Grooming
Beauty Sweep, Christmas Edition: 6 new launches and gifts for any beauty lover

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this Christmas 2022.

Ho ho ho! If it isn’t (almost) the most wonderful time of the year! This season, brands are going above and beyond with their beauty releases. From Jurlique’s gift sets and stocking fillers featuring its bestselling Rose Hand Cream, to Serge Lutens’ Collection noire Fragrance sets highlighting its new perfume inspired by astrology, here at LSA we believe it’s never too early to start Christmas shopping. Have fun!

New-in Beauty Launches for Christmas 2022:

You may also like…

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /6

Jurlique's Christmas Collection 2022
Jurlique's Christmas Collection 2022

Jurlique knows what a hassle Christmas shopping can be, so it’s making our seasonal errands more enjoyable by offering multiple gift sets and stocking fillers. The skincare brand’s Christmas collection 2022 places a spotlight on its signature Rose Hand Cream, accompanied by other popular products such as the Rose Love Balm and Rosewater Balancing Mist.

Hydrating Rose Duo
HK$270
Hand Care Treats
HK$270
Rose Travel Essentials
HK$360
Hand Care Discovery Set
HK$650
Revitalise Ritual
HK$740
Rose Hand And Body Ritual
HK$770
Get it here

2 /6

Atelier Cologne's 2022 Holiday Limited Edition
Atelier Cologne's 2022 Holiday Limited Edition

Give the gift of scent this season with Atelier Cologne’s winter collections. The perfumer is offering four limited edition sets plus an advent calendar, all neatly packaged in the brand’s signature blue and gold shades. Highlights include the Cèdre Atlas fragrance with its woody and citrus notes, locked in an exclusive edition bottle; and the Bois Montmartre candle with its vetiver and pine aromas, tucked into a winter-exclusive box.

Luxury Advent Calendar
HK$3,300
Cèdre Atlas Eau De Parfum Holiday Limited Edition
HK$1,450/100ml
Bois Montmartre Candle Holiday Limited Edition
HK$565/180g
Holiday Limited Edition Cracker Orange Sanguine
HK$760
Holiday Limited Edition Cracker Oolang Infini
HK$760
Get it here

3 /6

Hourglass' Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked Butterfly & Elephant
Hourglass' Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked Butterfly & Elephant

In the spirit of the holiday season, Hourglass has released an Unlocked collection, comprising two special editions of its Ambient Lighting Edit Palette to create your perfect flush. Designed by London-based artist Katie Scott, the limited edition packaging celebrates the delicate grace of the butterfly and highlights the majestic and intelligent elephant. Five percent of the annual profits from the collection will be donated to the Nonhuman Rights Project, a US organisation working to secure fundamental rights for animals.

Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked Butterfly
HK$740
Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked Elephant
HK$740
Get it here

4 /6

Augustinus Bader's Discover 2022 Holiday Gifting
Augustinus Bader's Discover 2022 Holiday Gifting

Award-winning beauty brand Augustinus Bader has launched three limited-edition holiday sets with its cult-favourite formulations. Specially presented in signature Bader-blue gift boxes, each curated set is “powered by TFC8”, the patented, cellular-renewing technology that powers the brand’s skin and hair care. T’is the season for total renewal!

The Hydration Heros with The Rich Cream
HK$2,560
The Hydration Heros with The Cream
HK$2,560
The Winter Recovery Set
HK$4,540
Get it here

5 /6

Laura Mercier's Wrapped With Love Holiday 2022 Collection
Laura Mercier's Wrapped With Love Holiday 2022 Collection

Be pretty in pink this Christmas with Laura Mercier’s holiday collection. For a limited time only, the brand’s iconic products are repackaged in gilded ribbons and shades of raspberry and gold for optimal gifting. We’re eyeing the Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Puff, dressed up in a pink and gold bottle and available in Translucent, Honey, and Medium Deep.

Flawless Encounter Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Puff
HK$370
The Gift of A Rose
HK$390
Cheek to Cheek
HK$380
Make it Flawless
HK$390
An Artist’s Gift Brush Collection
HK$690
Luxe Indulgence Almond Coconut Collection
HK$850
Get it here

6 /6

Serge Lutens' 2022 Festive Featured Offers
Serge Lutens' 2022 Festive Featured Offers

Anyone like horoscopes here? Serge Lutens is shining the spotlight on marine life this Christmas with its new L’Orpheline fragrance, based on the horoscope sign of the fish, Pieces. With packaging inspired by sails, shining scales and iridescent dresses, the perfumer’s new seasonal collections are luxurious and poetic, and make for a perfect gift for the astrology lover in your life.

Collection noire X’mas Limited Set L'Orpheline
HK$1,180
Collection noire Fragrance Set
HK$1,680
Matin Lutens Fragrance Set
HK$1,080
Nécessaire de Beauté Classic Set
HK$2,151
Flacons de table & Collection noire Collectors Set
HK$2,958
Flacons de table & Gratte-ciel Collectors Set
HK$3,584
Get it here
Lead and featured images courtesy of Laura Mercier
Skincare Beauty Hong Kong Christmas Gift Ideas beauty gifts holiday gift guide christmas gifts for beauty junkies Beauty Sweep new beauty products Christmas 2022
Beauty Sweep, Christmas Edition: 6 new launches and gifts for any beauty lover

Charmaine Ng

Editor

Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.