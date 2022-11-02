Beauty Sweep, Christmas Edition: 6 new launches and gifts for any beauty lover

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this Christmas 2022.

Ho ho ho! If it isn’t (almost) the most wonderful time of the year! This season, brands are going above and beyond with their beauty releases. From Jurlique’s gift sets and stocking fillers featuring its bestselling Rose Hand Cream, to Serge Lutens’ Collection noire Fragrance sets highlighting its new perfume inspired by astrology, here at LSA we believe it’s never too early to start Christmas shopping. Have fun!

New-in Beauty Launches for Christmas 2022: