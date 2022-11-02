Beauty Sweep, Christmas Edition: 6 new launches and gifts for any beauty lover

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this Christmas 2022.
Ho ho ho! If it isn’t (almost) the most wonderful time of the year! This season, brands are going above and beyond with their beauty releases. From Jurlique’s gift sets and stocking fillers featuring its bestselling Rose Hand Cream, to Serge Lutens’ Collection noire Fragrance sets highlighting its new perfume inspired by astrology, here at LSA we believe it’s never too early to start Christmas shopping. Have fun!
New-in Beauty Launches for Christmas 2022:
Jurlique knows what a hassle Christmas shopping can be, so it’s making our seasonal errands more enjoyable by offering multiple gift sets and stocking fillers. The skincare brand’s Christmas collection 2022 places a spotlight on its signature Rose Hand Cream, accompanied by other popular products such as the Rose Love Balm and Rosewater Balancing Mist.
Give the gift of scent this season with Atelier Cologne’s winter collections. The perfumer is offering four limited edition sets plus an advent calendar, all neatly packaged in the brand’s signature blue and gold shades. Highlights include the Cèdre Atlas fragrance with its woody and citrus notes, locked in an exclusive edition bottle; and the Bois Montmartre candle with its vetiver and pine aromas, tucked into a winter-exclusive box.
In the spirit of the holiday season, Hourglass has released an Unlocked collection, comprising two special editions of its Ambient Lighting Edit Palette to create your perfect flush. Designed by London-based artist Katie Scott, the limited edition packaging celebrates the delicate grace of the butterfly and highlights the majestic and intelligent elephant. Five percent of the annual profits from the collection will be donated to the Nonhuman Rights Project, a US organisation working to secure fundamental rights for animals.
Award-winning beauty brand Augustinus Bader has launched three limited-edition holiday sets with its cult-favourite formulations. Specially presented in signature Bader-blue gift boxes, each curated set is “powered by TFC8”, the patented, cellular-renewing technology that powers the brand’s skin and hair care. T’is the season for total renewal!
Be pretty in pink this Christmas with Laura Mercier’s holiday collection. For a limited time only, the brand’s iconic products are repackaged in gilded ribbons and shades of raspberry and gold for optimal gifting. We’re eyeing the Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Puff, dressed up in a pink and gold bottle and available in Translucent, Honey, and Medium Deep.
Anyone like horoscopes here? Serge Lutens is shining the spotlight on marine life this Christmas with its new L’Orpheline fragrance, based on the horoscope sign of the fish, Pieces. With packaging inspired by sails, shining scales and iridescent dresses, the perfumer’s new seasonal collections are luxurious and poetic, and make for a perfect gift for the astrology lover in your life.