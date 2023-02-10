Beauty Sweep, Valentine’s Day Edition: 8 new launches and gifts to fall in love with

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this Valentine’s Day 2023.

If our February beauty picks are not enough for you, then rejoice, because there’s more this month. Despite it being one of the biggest commercial holidays like, ever, Valentine’s Day is a blessing for those of us who are constantly on the lookout for new beauty releases. To celebrate the special occasion, up to six brands have revealed new or upgraded perfumes, from Jo Malone’s Limited Roses Collection and Atelier Cologne’s Orange Sanguine to Tom Ford Beauty’s Cherry Collection and Philosophy’s Amazing Grace Intense. If you’re not looking for a new scent, then shop NARS’ new Orgasm Collection or choose from Laneige’s time-limited value sets. Here are our favourite love-themed beauty products and fragrances.

New-in Beauty Launches for Valentine’s Day 2023: