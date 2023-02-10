Beauty Sweep, Valentine’s Day Edition: 8 new launches and gifts to fall in love with

It doesn’t matter whether your bathroom cabinets are overflowing and your shower caddies are stuffed to the brim — there’s always room for at least one more carafe of cream, serum and fragrance. Y’know, for emergency purposes! Beauty Sweep is a roundup of the best new product launches you don’t want to miss this Valentine’s Day 2023.
If our February beauty picks are not enough for you, then rejoice, because there’s more this month. Despite it being one of the biggest commercial holidays like, ever, Valentine’s Day is a blessing for those of us who are constantly on the lookout for new beauty releases. To celebrate the special occasion, up to six brands have revealed new or upgraded perfumes, from Jo Malone’s Limited Roses Collection and Atelier Cologne’s Orange Sanguine to Tom Ford Beauty’s Cherry Collection and Philosophy’s Amazing Grace Intense. If you’re not looking for a new scent, then shop NARS’ new Orgasm Collection or choose from Laneige’s time-limited value sets. Here are our favourite love-themed beauty products and fragrances.
New-in Beauty Launches for Valentine’s Day 2023:
Themed around a British rose garden, Jo Malone’s Valentine’s Day release comprises three timeless floral scents and a limited-edition rose candle. The perfumes, named Red Roses, Rose Blush and Rose Water & Vanilla, are captured in special pink bottle designs with a monogram rose gold alphabet charm and an exclusive floral topper. Meanwhile, the Limited Edition Rose Blush Home Candle envelopes the space with an elegant petal-fresh scent, setting a warm glow for a romantic night in.
Venture into the unknown with Atelier Cologne’s limited edition Orange Sanguine Eau de Parfum. Made with Sicilian blood oranges picked at their ripest then peeled and extracted under high pressure, the Orange Sanguine has an amorous, fruity heart with zesty, gourmand and candied notes — a gilded display of passion and a symbol of love for Valentine’s Day.
Tom Ford Beauty has unveiled not one, but two cherry-themed collections based on its successful Lost Cherry fragrance. This Valentine’s Day, make way for the Electric Cherry and Cherry Smoke duo, the first of which evokes a cheeky flirtation with ginger, jasmine sambac and pink peppercorn scents; whilst the latter exudes facets of saffron, apricot and olive. Beyond the eau de parfums, each fragrance also comes with its own lipstick and eyeshadow palette in various shades of red.
It all began with a rare Egyptian musc oil that would go on to inspire a complete fragrance collection by Narciso Rodriguez. Instantly recognizable, yet completely inimitable, the “for her” series is based on the PURE MUSC as the foundation of a layering ritual. The options are endless, but Rodriguez himself encourages you to create your own personal scent by pairing the PURE MUSC and the for her Eau de Parfum for an exquisite, velvety fruity facet; or with the for her Eau de Toilette to magnify rose absolute and jasmine notes.
Philosophy has given its iconic Amazing Grace perfume an upgrade. For those who can’t get enough of the original fragrance, the Amazing Grace Intense is exactly what its name suggests — a highly saturated, long-lasting version of its predecessor, with top notes of raspberry and wild strawberry; middle notes of rose absolute; and base notes of musk. Entice your lover with its unique fruity-floral facet this Valentine’s Day.
Byredo’s nameless fragrance, originally introduced in 2016, is back this Valentine’s Day for a limited time. Knowing that a perfume’s name usually influences its perception, founder Jérôme Epinette has relaunched Unnamed, which comes in a bottle deprived of any indications so beauty lovers are free to create their own associations with no semantic boundaries. Decorate your own bottle using the unique Byredo typography in black, fluorescent blue, green or pink for the perfect personalised gift.
NARS has unveiled its new Orgasm Collection, going pretty in pink for Valentine’s Day. Wrapped in lavish pastel packaging, the limited-edition collection comprises an eyeshadow palette with nine sultry shades, an illuminating blush quad, two cheek tint colours and two online exclusive sets.
K-beauty house Laneige has got all out and released six value gift sets for Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the brand, now’s the time to grab its signature products, available for one week only from 9 to 15 February. Three of the sets are themed around Laneige’s Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Collection, with one set focused on the RADIAN-C Spot Serum, one on the Perfect Renew Youth Retinol and one on the BTS | Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Lip.