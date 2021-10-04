Beauty Sweep: Hermès Beauty, Byredo and all the new launches to know about this week

Byredo Shimmering Nudes Lipstick

Roll call for your tray of colour-coordinated lipsticks. You’ve got your fire-engine reds, matte beiges and glossy, lacquered pinks. What you probably won’t have is a glistening metallic; a shade Byredo has specifically taken claim of with the launch of its latest set of Shimmering Nudes.

Swiping on with a soft, pearlescent shimmer, the four pinkish, purplish range gestures to a now very familiar ’90s aesthetic: frosted lips (and don’t shy away from a brush of baby blue eyeshadow!). And though you may be hidden behind a boring tri-fold face mask all day, that’s no reason to skip out on the final, feel-good finish of your glam. At least you yourself will know of the very perfect pout.

SHOP HERE