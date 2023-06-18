7 of the best NYX products you must have in your makeup pouch

Once you’ve used products from the NYX Professional Makeup range, it’s only a matter of time before you’d want to stock up on their entire collection. With rich pigments, good quality ingredients and cruelty-free products, the brand offers something for everyone. Naturally, your next beauty haul will be incomplete without the best cosmetic products from this popular American label.

From lustrous eye palettes to full-coverage foundations, beauty brand has everything you need for every step of your makeup routine. Besides its variety, the brand is a hit with customers for offering professional-grade products at accessible prices. Despite its reputation as a drugstore makeup brand in the United States, professional makeup artists and beauty bloggers use it alongside luxury brands.

The below list includes their classics like the NYX Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette (Buy now on Look Fantastic), best-sellers like the NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream (Buy now on Look Fantastic) and new launches like the NYX Vivid Bright Liquid Eyeliner (Buy now on Amazon).

Here are the best NYX products to include in your makeup routine