One more, please! 7 best refillable lipsticks to use — and use again

So you’ve conquered plastic straws. Water bottles. Quick, unsatisfying showers. Well done, you. The world thanks you for doing your part in ensuring Don’t Look Up never becomes reality. Now, for your next challenge: move on single-use lipsticks with these smart refillable contenders.

Question. When was the last time you finished a tube of lipstick? Losing it doesn’t count; neither does lending it off on a cheeky night-out and never seeing it again. And if you are someone that’s prone to being Little Miss Absentminded, then this list of refillable lipsticks might not be for you. You need to have the case handy for the refills to work, after all.

But if you are committed to being a better beauty user, maybe it’s time to retire your one-and-done lippies for ones that last much, much longer. As long as you want to wear lipstick, in fact.

Please Top Off My Lipstick: