Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > Here’s a sneak peek at Lisa from Blackpink’s first collection with MAC Cosmetics
Here’s a sneak peek at Lisa from Blackpink’s first collection with MAC Cosmetics
Beauty & Grooming
22 Oct 2021 07:00 AM

Here’s a sneak peek at Lisa from Blackpink’s first collection with MAC Cosmetics

Lifestyle Asia
Here’s a sneak peek at Lisa from Blackpink’s first collection with MAC Cosmetics
Beauty & Grooming
Here’s a sneak peek at Lisa from Blackpink’s first collection with MAC Cosmetics

Blackpink’s Lisa was appointed global ambassador for MAC Cosmetics only last year, but it seems the megastar is about to take the partnership a notch further with her very own collection for the beauty giant.

Her first collection, announced on MAC’s social media account as “Designed by Lisa. Created by MAC. Exclusively for you,” will see a curation of her favourite products from the brand, plus all-new shades that are inspired by the things she loves most. The Thai singer, who’s also known as Lalisa Manobal, was the first female K-pop star to become the face of the company.

blackpink's lisa Mac cosmetics

“I have always been a big fan of MAC! I like how the brand turns makeup into a form of self-expression, which always gives me great confidence on stage. Together with MAC, I am excited to invite and empower more audiences as we both have individuality and diversity at our core,” said Lisa said in a statement.

The multi-hyphenate has had a busy year, especially since she just launched her first solo album, “Lalisa” just a few months ago. Her eponymous song reached 73.6 million views within 24 hours of release, making it the most-viewed video by a solo artist in 24 hours. She was also selected to be Celine and Bulgari’s global ambassador last year.

blackpink's lisa Mac cosmetics

Stay tuned for more information on Lisa’s first collection with MAC Cosmetics, but if the teaser images are of any indication, we can expect an eyeshadow palette with shimmery shades, boldly coloured lipsticks and, of course, lots of eyeliner.

(Images courtesy of @lalalalisa_m)
See the original post here

MAC Cosmetics Makeup Blackpink Lalisa blackpink lisa lalisa manobal
You might also like ...
Lifestyle Asia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Lifestyle Asia and our sister titles PrestigeOnline and Augustman, curated from all of our editions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and India.
Luxury
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk