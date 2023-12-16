6 best Christmas-inspired makeup looks to try for all your festive soirees

While the Christmas magic is all set to get us into the festive vibe, we decided to level up the glam quotient this time with a few Christmas-inspired makeup looks to take cues from.

While we’re almost ready to bid adieu to 2023, there is still a whole lot of celebration pending on our festive charts, and getting all dolled in the spirits of Christmas is a big part of the fun.

Christmas, after all, seems incomplete without a hint of glamour in it, and these Christmas-inspired makeup looks below are the perfect ways to turn heads this festive season. If you were looking to get creative, here are some of our favourite makeup looks to up your festive glam with this Christmas.

Best Christmas-inspired makeup looks to try:

Subtle yet chic

Christmas calls for loads and loads of candy canes not just on your trees or your candy jars, but they’re gradually crawling into your vanity kits too. This one’s a subtle yet chic-looking hack that you can definitely try for your upcoming Christmas eve parties.

The flaky one

Winter is coming! Well, along with the Christmas cheer knocking on our doors comes the breeze of winter and the snowflakes are the best way to hint at the arrival of the two. And this Christmas-inspired makeup look with a hint of blue and silver is worth taking cues from.

Glamorous in gold

Well, this Christmas it’s time to diss the traditional liner application and opt for something more glamorous like this! The minimal gold liner on top of the lid is giving us all the Christmas vibes we need.

‘Eye’ on the tree!

Christmas-inspired makeup looks are incomplete without the hint of green in our eye shadow palettes, right ladies? Having said that, this look seems like an apt representation of Christmas cheer. From the tiny tree in the corner to those embellishments, this one is definitely a complete package.

Glitz and glam

Continuing the green palette, let us add some shimmer to this lineup of Christmas-inspired makeup looks. If you wish to add some glitz and glam to your makeup look, well then this one right here is worth taking cues from.

All in one!

Lastly, to sum up, all the above looks we have a compilation of some of the easiest yet over-the-top Christmas-inspired makeup looks to try this festive season.

(Hero and featured image credit: @giada.zuccarelli.mua/Instagram)