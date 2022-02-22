Indie Beauty Brands: 5 colourful eyeshadow palettes I want desperately

From independent beauty brands, here are five bright and colourful eyeshadow palettes for spring — all shipping to Hong Kong.

Big bright eye looks might not be your current go-to, so feel free to just take this list as a little encouragement! An all-bright eyeshadow palette might be just what you need to welcome in spring — even if it results in only a tiny, tiny, tiny pop of colour on the lids.

And if you’ve been looking for something a little different from the current mainstream makeup brands plastered all over the city, these palettes are all from (very cool, young) independent beauty companies. It’s worth (virtually) window shopping, we assure you.

5 colourful eyeshadow palettes to buy now

For a little backstory, I currently own two colourful eyeshadow palettes: the NYX Ultimate Shadow Palette (Brights) that I’d like to replace and the Huda Beauty Neon Obsessions (Orange) that is perfect for a sunset eye look. Now I’m not saying I need five new palettes stat, but just one more? Or maybe two…

Jump to:

Oden’s Eye — Hela Eyeshadow Palette

By Beauty Bay — Bright Matte 42 Colour Palette

Kaleidos Makeup — The Escape Pod

ColourPop — What Dreams Are Made Of Palette

Persona Cosmetics — Color Theory Eye Kit (Pink)

Oden’s Eye’s Hela Eyeshadow Palette

Based in Stockholm, this Swedish makeup brand is an Instagram favourite and for good reason! Inspired by ancient Nordic mythology, Oden’s Eye releases cleverly-timed collaborations (like the Red Dragon palette with New Zealand YouTuber JUDY, which is sadly discontinued) and other legends-inspired lines, all with gorgeous fairytale-like illustrations and packaging. Their powder shadows are pigmented and easy to blend with little fallout, and palettes feature colour stories that are thoughtfully created to go with a narrative.

Our pick is the newly released Hela Eyeshadow Palette (HK$350), named for the goddess of death in Norse mythology. Made in collaboration with YouTuber Angelica Nyqvist, the palette features a green and pink colour story with beautiful earth tones (pine and fern greens, forest yellow-greens, and woody browns), pink mattes and shimmers, and one multichrome with shifts of golden greens and pinks.

GET IT HERE

Something similar: The Wild Greens Eyeshadow Palette by Urban Decay features a similar mix of greens and earthy neutrals in shimmers, mattes and metallics.

By Beauty Bay’s Bright Matte 42 Colour Palette

I call this palette the ultimate “If I had you, I’d never buy another”. By Beauty Bay is British e-commerce platform Beauty Bay‘s own brand, featuring a range of affordable and highly-pigmented makeup products. Its eyeshadow palettes (of many colourways and sizes) are standouts — just watch any YouTube review!

Our pick is the Bright Matte 42 Colour Palette (HK$215), which comes with a whopping 42 pans; we’re pretty sure you’d have literally every shade you’d ever need or dream of. Hear us out: the next time you tried your hand at a bright eye look you spotted on Instagram, this product could be your entire arsenal. You could also opt for the shimmer and matte version or one of the smaller palettes (like the colourful 16-pan or rainbow 9-pan).

GET IT HERE

Something similar: The Immensity Palette by Sample Beauty is a 10-pan rainbow palette with vivid bright mattes.

Kaleidos’ The Escape Pod

Kaleidos is an Asian-owned brand that takes inspiration from a colourful, moving mosaic; a kaleidoscope. Based in Shanghai, the brand is probably best known for its interstellar hue-shifting highlighters that perform like no other on the market, with an out-of-this-world finish on the face.

The Escape Pod (HK$328) is no different, a glorious 15-pan eyeshadow palette full of ultra-pigmented bright mattes, multi-chromes and shimmers, and earthy tones and contour shades. We can’t get enough of the luxurious duo-chromes (four in total!) and the violet and orange colourway is truly perfect for spring.

GET IT HERE

Something similar: The Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 4 by Anastasia Beverly Hills is a mix of floral pinks and purples, as well as muted mauves, browns and neutrals.

ColourPop’s What Dreams Are Made Of Palette

We love ColourPop, an independent beauty brand that has fast become a go-to for bright and fun makeup products at an affordable price point. We’ve shouted out some of the brand’s seasonal collections before but ColourPop might be most popular for its collaborations with our favourite childhood show heroes, like Sailor Moon or The Powerpuff Girls.

Our pick is from Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire collection. The What Dreams Are Made Of Palette (HK$172) is a 12-pan pressed powder palette with neutrals, oranges, pinks, purples, and greens. It’s a cute callback to the movie and taps right into our Y2K nostalgia.

GET IT HERE

Something similar: The Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eyeshadow Palette by ColourPop features a similar mix of nude and berry tones in matte, metallic, foiled, and Super Shock finishes.

Persona Cosmetics’ Color Theory Eye Kit (Pink)

Persona is a cruelty and paraben-free brand founded by Sona Gasparian. She created these colour theory kits as a way to simplify makeup — especially for people who love a little bit of fun and colour, who love makeup, but just don’t know where to start.

Our pick is the Color Theory Eye Kit in Pink (HK$296), with an eyeshadow palette that features a carefully curated colour selection that flows perfectly together for different looks, a complementary eyeliner and a small shadow brush. Ideal for when you just don’t want to think too hard about pairing shades together.

GET IT HERE

Something similar: The Mini Love Eyeshadow Palette (Limited Edition) by Natasha Denona is a five-pan palette with pink and purple toned eyeshadows.

(Hero image courtesy of By Beauty Bay, featured image courtesy of Kaleidos Makeup)