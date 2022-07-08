Game Up! e.l.f. Cosmetics’ latest collection is ready to play

Activate your next-level looks with e.l.f. Cosmetics’ newest drop.

Bridging the gap between the beauty industry and the metaverse, e.l.f. Cosmetics’ newly launched Game Up is an eight-piece collection created by gamers, for gamers. Bright, creative colours feature in the new makeup and skincare line, which is being released on 8 July (today!).

The new set was announced on Twitch with Australian streamer Loserfruit and e.l.f. senior manager Anna Bynum just two days ago. In the one-minute broadcast, Loserfruit tested out the bright neon eyeliners and shared her sentiments about the collection.

It’s not the beauty brand’s first foray into the gaming world. Back in 2021, way before the collection was ready and announced on Twitch, e.l.f. took to TikTok to recruit seven gamers with its #elfGameUp challenge. The chosen TikTokers worked with the e.l.f. team in naming the products, as well as finalising the design and packaging of the collection.

“We want to uplift and empower gamers creating their unique presence in the gaming world and beyond through inclusivity, positivity, and accessibility. We are excited to continue to break boundaries in the intersections of entertainment, gaming and beauty,” says Patrick O’Keefe, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications.

Gamers, streamers and beauty lovers will enjoy experimenting with the full Game Up collection, which includes an eyeliner in four bold shades, an eyeshadow palette, a lip gloss mask, a setting spray, a nail kit, an eye cream, a face mask and a beauty essentials kit.

Game Up is now available exclusively on the e.l.f. Cosmetics website. The brand will also be hosting an event at an arcade bar in Los Angeles on 13 July, which will be live-streamed on Twitch so that we, too, can experience the launch in Hong Kong.