Beauty Shoot: Eyes, the Windows of the Soul

17 Aug 2022 01:43 PM

Alvin Goh
In this beauty editorial, our Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Alvin Goh shines a radiant light on bold and beautiful eye makeup. “Eye contact is what catches attention, so why not start there?” says Goh. When it comes to designing your own looks at home, Goh insists that there is no right or wrong — just go with the flow and create a look that’s unique and individual. “Everyone’s features are special and unique,” adds Goh. “Gone are the days whereby we need to hide or accentuate features. Now is a time to celebrate our uniqueness.”

eyes, the windows of the soul

creative direction and makeup: alvin goh
photographer: reuben foong
styling assistant: kelly hsu
makeup assistant: kenneth chia
models: luka at now model management and yan ong

Skin: Shiseido White Lucent Brightening Cream, Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer; Face: Louboutin Beauty Tetin Fetiche Le Cushion; Eyes: Danessa Myricks Colorfix Neon; Lips: Gucci Beauty Rouge À Lèvres Liquide Mat Lip Colour, Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
Skin: SKII Treatment Essence; Face: Cle De Peau Radiant Fluid Foundation Matte, Cle De Peau Beaute Concealer; Eyes: Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Eye Primer, Silver Foil; Lips: Dior Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm, Fresh Sugar Lip Polish
Skin: La Prairie Skin Caviar, La Prarie Pure Gold Radiance Cream; Face: Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate, Givenchy Prisme Libre Loose Powder, Givenchy Teint Couture Everglow Concealer, Burberry Ultimate Glow Fluid Foundation; Eyes: Chantecaille Le Chrome Luxe Eyeshadow; Lips: Chanel Rouge Coco Bloom Lipstick
Skin: Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Blurring Primer, Cle De Peau Daytime Moisturiser Enriched; Face: Chanel Les Beige Water Fresh Blush, Chanel Les Beige Powder Healthy Glow Sheer, Clinique Cheek Blush Pop; Eyes: Mehron Paradise Makeup AQ, Sugarpill Pressed Eyeshadow; Lips: L’Oreal Infallible Very Matte Lip Crayon
Skin: La Mer Creme De La Mer; Face: NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, YSL Touche Eclat; Eyes: Stila Stay All Day Liner, MAC Pro Longwear Eye Liner; Lips: Dior Rouge Couture Finish, Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil
Skin: Guerlain Abeille Royale Double R Renew & Repair Serum, Origins Mega Mushroom Treatment Lotion; Face: Nars Soft Matte Complete Foundation, Armani Luminous Silk Concealer; Eyes: Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette; Lips: Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Lip Color

Alvin Goh
