Shine bright like a diamond this summer with these face gems

It’s all glitz and glitter this summer.

Maybe it’s because we’ve had it with Hong Kong’s stringent restrictions whilst the rest of the world moves on, but lately, I’ve seen a rise in eye-catching, sometimes OTT makeup, as if people are trying to lash back at the authorities. I’ll leave it up to you to decide whether there’s a direct correlation between the two, but it makes sense that we’re all about expressing ourselves in dramatic ways — through makeup, fashion and whatnot — after three years of rules and regulations.

And so comes the emergence of the face gem trend this 2022. Or should I say, the re-emergence of face gems. Because this trend, just like blue eyeshadow and money piece highlights, is returning to the stage after a 20-year hiatus. Coming straight out of the late 90s and early 00s, bejewelled rhinestone accents have been spotted everywhere around the world, from the catwalk at Fall/Winter 2022 Fashion Week to almost every scene on Euphoria. And of course, the streets of Hong Kong, too (but maybe to a lesser extent).

Either way, what used to be worn exclusively at red carpet events or during Halloween is now making an appearance in our daily lives, and I’m not complaining. Stopping by the mall or going to the movies? Make it a commotion by donning the hottest makeup trend of the season: face gems.

From glue-on adornments to gemstone stickers, there are an infinite number of ways you can rock the face jewellery trend. Pick your favourite rhinestones, pearls and sequins and apply them along your eyelids, as freckles, on your nails and yes, even on your teeth. Here are our picks.

Face gems to help you achieve main character energy: