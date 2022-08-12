facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup > Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails are everywhere: Here’s how to recreate them
Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails are everywhere: Here’s how to recreate them
Beauty & Grooming
12 Aug 2022 05:04 PM

Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails are everywhere: Here’s how to recreate them

Charmaine Ng
Editor
Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails are everywhere: Here’s how to recreate them
Beauty & Grooming
Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails are everywhere: Here’s how to recreate them

From A-listers like Vanessa Hudgens and Sydney Sweeney to wannabe TikTokers hoping to go viral, everyone and their mothers are sporting the glazed donut nails look.

First of all, I know you’ve probably already read about Hailey Bieber’s iconic glazed donut nails that took the internet by storm these couple of weeks. And perhaps you don’t want another article on it. But before you roll your eyes and close this window, please hear me out.

I was once a hater, too. Well, not exactly a hater, but I did turn my nose up at the sheer colour and glossy finish. I’m a cheapass when it comes to doing my nails. I prefer scooting off to the sketchy corner shop near work to get my nails painted white, every single time. But the power of social media is not to be underestimated. Scrolling past picture after picture of Bieber’s glazed donut nails in all their variations soon got to me. And by the start of this week, I had become a Belieber.

Against the bright nail colours of summer, these nails achieve the perfect balance of being neutral and approachable — but with flair. And if you need any reassurance that Bieber’s glazed donut manicure is the next big thing in beauty, well, even big-time stars Vanessa Hudgens and Sydney Sweeney have been spotted wearing it.

As the trendsetter of dewy and glowy “glazed donut” look, Bieber, alongside her nail stylist Zola Ganzorigt, hopped onto TikTok and revealed how they came up with the shiny set. Well, it couldn’t be more simple. They used OPI’s Pale to the Chief, mixed it with a clear polish and topped it off with OPI’s chrome powder in Tin Man Can. It would be a breeze to recreate the look at home but there’s just one problem — these colours are only available professionally, at the salon.

But that’s why I’m here. Because after hours of digging around the World Wide Web, and talking to my manicurist, I’ve cracked the code. Here are the products you’ll need to bring the glazed donut nails trend to life.

How to recreate Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails:

You may also like…

Jump To / Table of Contents

OPI's Nail Lacquer

1 /6

OPI's Nail Lacquer

OPI makes sheer white polishes in several shades, but we’re going for the one titled Funny Bunny (which, unfortunately, is sold out at the time of writing). Paint on a coat, then layer on a loose eyeshadow powder to recreate Bieber’s iconic nails.

Price
HK$86
Get it here
essie's Glossy Shine Sheer White Nail Polish

2 /6

essie's Glossy Shine Sheer White Nail Polish

White we wait for OPI’s Funny Bunny to be restocked, essie has an alternative. From the brand’s white polishes, choose the Marshmallow shade which is a cloudy sheer white lacquer with a high shine finish.

Price
HK$86
Get it here
NYX Professional Makeup's Loose Pearl Eyeshadow

3 /6

NYX Professional Makeup's Loose Pearl Eyeshadow

Take this bottle of shimmery loose shadow powder from NYX Professional Makeup in White Pearl and layer it over a milky white sheer polish. Then, you can paint on a top coat for a glossy finish.

Price
HK$63
Get it here
Make Up For Ever's Star Lit Diamond Powder

4 /6

Make Up For Ever's Star Lit Diamond Powder

Make Up For Ever offers 10 shades of its Star Lit Diamond Powder, a multipurpose loose powder with an iridescent finish. Choose from four whites — White Gold, Pink White, Blue White and Grenny White — depending on your mood.

Price
HK$230
Get it here
Sephora Collection's Top Coat

5 /6

Sephora Collection's Top Coat

Sephora’s own brand offers an affordable top coat polish. Simply swipe a layer of this high shine formula to lock in your nail design.

Price
HK$70
Get it here
Muji's Nail Top Coat

6 /6

Muji's Nail Top Coat

Muji’s cosmetics are usually overlooked and I’m here to change that. At HK$45, the Japanese brand offers a cheap and high-quality top coat polish to complete your shiny set.

Price
HK$45
Get it here
Header and featured images courtesy of Hailey Bieber and Zola Ganzorigt
Beauty Hong Kong Makeup Manicure summer manicure trends beauty trend Hailey Bieber Manicure trends glazed donut nails
Charmaine Ng
Editor
Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.