Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails are everywhere: Here’s how to recreate them

From A-listers like Vanessa Hudgens and Sydney Sweeney to wannabe TikTokers hoping to go viral, everyone and their mothers are sporting the glazed donut nails look.

First of all, I know you’ve probably already read about Hailey Bieber’s iconic glazed donut nails that took the internet by storm these couple of weeks. And perhaps you don’t want another article on it. But before you roll your eyes and close this window, please hear me out.

I was once a hater, too. Well, not exactly a hater, but I did turn my nose up at the sheer colour and glossy finish. I’m a cheapass when it comes to doing my nails. I prefer scooting off to the sketchy corner shop near work to get my nails painted white, every single time. But the power of social media is not to be underestimated. Scrolling past picture after picture of Bieber’s glazed donut nails in all their variations soon got to me. And by the start of this week, I had become a Belieber.

Against the bright nail colours of summer, these nails achieve the perfect balance of being neutral and approachable — but with flair. And if you need any reassurance that Bieber’s glazed donut manicure is the next big thing in beauty, well, even big-time stars Vanessa Hudgens and Sydney Sweeney have been spotted wearing it.

As the trendsetter of dewy and glowy “glazed donut” look, Bieber, alongside her nail stylist Zola Ganzorigt, hopped onto TikTok and revealed how they came up with the shiny set. Well, it couldn’t be more simple. They used OPI’s Pale to the Chief, mixed it with a clear polish and topped it off with OPI’s chrome powder in Tin Man Can. It would be a breeze to recreate the look at home but there’s just one problem — these colours are only available professionally, at the salon.

But that’s why I’m here. Because after hours of digging around the World Wide Web, and talking to my manicurist, I’ve cracked the code. Here are the products you’ll need to bring the glazed donut nails trend to life.

How to recreate Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut nails: