Hailey Bieber’s strawberry girl makeup is taking over the internet

Beauty enthusiasts have witnessed trends evolve over time, and this year, they’ve taken on an even more delectable twist – from glazed doughnut nails to latte-inspired makeup. Now, a fresh trend has emerged in the realm of beauty, and needless to say, we’re embracing it wholeheartedly. Enter: Strawberry girl makeup that has been made popular by Hailey Bieber.

Through her numerous posts on Instagram, Hailey Bieber has declared it’s strawberry girl summer. Love the fresh flush from within? Check out our step-by-step guide below.

What is strawberry girl makeup?

The strawberry girl makeup is characterised by fresh, sun-kissed skin and fluttery long lashes along with a generous dose of berry pink blush. It’s a brighter take on the no-makeup makeup look but with cheeks that look like they’ve freshly gotten some sun.

How to cop the strawberry girl makeup

If you want to nail the strawberry girl makeup look, make sure your skin is actually healthy and prepped. The key to nailing the base of the makeup is to hydrate and moisturise your skin intensely.

We suggest using a peptide or ceramide-based serum, followed by a strobing cream or a thick moisturiser for the same. Ditch the foundation and apply a hydrating concealer to conceal any spots or pigmentation.

Seal the base by lightly dusting a finely mild powder. We love how Rare Beauty’s Always An Optimist Soft Radiance Setting Powder does a great job!

Once you’re all set, get ready for the most fun part of this look – generously applying your go-to cream blush.

Round it off with a tiny, winged eyeliner pen to enhance the shape of your eyes and a generous dose of mascara.

Use a cream blush or a similar shade of lip and cheek tint on the temples of your face and lips. Finish the strawberry girl makeup look by setting it with a setting spray and a clear gloss, so your lips stay hydrated and tinted throughout the day.

Nail this makeup look with the best lip and cheek tints mentioned below.

