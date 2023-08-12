The best eye makeup looks we’ve seen on Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is one of the world’s most recognisable faces and names today. In celebration of her birthday today on 10 August, we look back on the most incredible eye makeup looks we’ve spotted on Kylie Jenner.

Regardless of how you may feel about her and her famous Karjenner family, there’s no denying that the mother of two has built an impressive business empire of her own. Her lucrative brands include Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin and Kylie Swim, and have contributed to her massive net worth that runs into billions. The 26-year-old also recently collaborated with Bratz to create six limited-edition dolls modelled after some of her most iconic fashion moments.

Before becoming the successful businesswoman, she is today, though, Jenner’s biggest claim to fame were her plump lips — which she had enhanced with filler injections. As a teenager, she was often insecure about her thin lips and used to outline them with a lip liner before applying bright shades to make them appear fuller.

Netizens have noticed that her face and body have changed over the years, sparking rumours that Jenner has undergone other cosmetic surgery procedures. While she had refuted them in the past, Jenner recently opened up about her breast augmentation surgery on an episode of The Kardashians in July 2023. “I just wish I never got them done, to begin with,” she told her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. “I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children.”

As the young reality TV star turns a year older today and learns to embrace her natural self, we decode some of Kylie Jenner’s most stunning eye makeup looks that prove she is unafraid to make a bold statement.

What are some of Kylie Jenner’s best eye makeup looks?

Kylie Jenner recently stepped out sporting bleached eyebrows. Indeed a bold move, the look was accompanied by sharp winged eyeliner that accentuated her almond-shaped eyes. The look was completed with a nude pink lip shade.

Channelling the late singer Amy Winehouse, Kylie was seen in this scintillating look for this year’s Halloween celebrations. Here Jenner once again, let her eyes do all the talking by opting for a heavily winged eyeliner with a hint of silver in the inner corner of her eyes.

To cop this look, we suggest using a slanted make-up brush and a smudge-proof black gel eyeliner such as Natasha Denona’s Work & Set + Gel Eyeliner and Pro Brush Precision Eyeliner #23 by Sephora to cop the look.

Jenner doesn’t shy away from a full-blown glamorous look and we love how her smokey yet sultry eyes are the showstopper here. Whenever you are going around the town at night and need some inspiration for your eye look , we suggest exactly this. We love how it has been pulled together with slightly over-lined lips.

Hands down, this is one of our favourite looks from Kylie Jenner’s makeup books. You ask us why? Simply because a wash of bright hues on your lids can make your eyes and face pop like no other. Also, it is easy to master and all you need is a fluffy blending brush and Huda Beauty’s Lovefest Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette that is housed with terracotta and burnt orange shades to help you recreate this look.

Of the numerous backstage trends that never make it to real life, we are glad that glossy lids made a move. Not only is it wearable, it is as easy to recreate as it looks. We love how Kylie went all out with her gloss and given that hers is clear, it will literally go with everything. However, you can amp it up or down by layering the colour of your choice.

Graphic eyeliners have been the talk of beauty town since forever, and we aren’t surprised to witness Jenner nailing the look. Here, she opts for a minimalist route by creating a half-triangle stroke and connecting it to the liner on her lash line. Finishing it with a curling mascara, she added a generous amount of blush and nude pink shades to finish the look.

For one of her new product launch campaigns for Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie went for this statement eye look which features a bit of everything. Think bright poppy yellow, reflective glitter, and smoky black eyeshadow all brought together by clean strokes.

Speaking of Kylie Jenner’s eye makeup looks, we can’t help but talk about her classic everyday style which she refers to as “Kylie glam”. This simple makeup look is her go-to on a daily basis and we like how she keeps it uncomplicated with her tiny winged eyeliner, a fresh flush, and nude lips.

Kylie Jenner’s makeup tends to steer towards the experimental at times and if you love a mixing bunch of hues on your lids, we suggest you recreate this look. Begin by priming your eyelids with a concealer to remove any hyperpigmentation and use a sea foam shade to highlight the contours of your eyes. Cut a crease using a high-coverage concealer and pack in a monochromatic green eyeshadow.

You can opt for false eyelashes or add a generous dose of mascara. But before you go on to do that, take a small blending brush and add fuchsia to your lower lash line. Apply a winged eyeliner and you are good to go!

Last but not least, golden eyeshadow can make your eyes look bigger and brighter. We love how the chocolate brown lip shade acts as a bold accompaniment, truly the Kylie Jenner way. Simply pack in the glitter using your index finger and clean out the edges using an eyeshadow brush. Use Sephora’s 378 Soft Suede mono eyeshadow pot to recreate this look.

(All images: Kylie Jenner/ Instagram)

This story first appeared here.