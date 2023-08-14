Le Labo launches city-exclusive fragrance for Shanghai

Le Labo dedicates Myrrhe 55, its 15th city-exclusive fragrance, to the bustling metropolis of Shanghai, .

As the story goes, when Jesus was born in a manger in Jerusalem, three wise men knelt down for the baby and offered him gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. A sacred anointing oil used by many ancient societies in religious rituals, Myrrh was once considered a possession more valuable than silver and gold.

Used worldwide to this day, the gum-resin is also known in Chinese traditional medicine as a therapeutic “blood mover, often used in perfume and incense.

“It should come as no surprise, then, that MYRRHE 55, Shanghai’s City Exclusive, is a creation that will get your heartbeat thumping,” Le Labo writes in the description.

On top of Myrrh, which smells of incense with a twist of liquorice, the fragrance is anchored in a bed of ambergris and musk with additional hints of jasmine and patchouli.

“MYRRHE 55 is understated elegance, emanating contemporary yet creative classicism that makes it hard to ignore and forget. It’s a Chypre, ladies and gents. Dark and electric, old and new. Just like Shanghai,” Le Labo continues.

Myrrhe 55 in full sizing will only be available online from September 1 to 30. Discovery sizes are currently available at the brand’s Labs and online.

