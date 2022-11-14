facebook
Lime Crime releases #ColorMeSonic, the first Sonic the Hedgehog makeup collection
14 Nov 2022 05:27 PM

Lime Crime releases #ColorMeSonic, the first Sonic the Hedgehog makeup collection

Charmaine Ng
Editor

The nostalgic crossover celebrates the launch of Sonic Frontiers, the latest title in the series of Sonic games.

I can’t think of a better beauty brand than Lime Crime, known for its colourful and eccentric products, to launch the first-ever Sonic the Hedgehog makeup collection. Coinciding with the release of the Sonic Frontiers video game, the 90s pop culture cartoon is given a revival through a set of themed vibrant hair dyes and pigmented eyeliners.

Five Unicorn Hair Full Coverage shades named Amy, Rouge, Shadow, Sonic and Tails; and three liquid eyeliners titled Rouge, Sonic and Tails are now available for Sonic fans worldwide, including us in Hong Kong. So if you want to go crazy and dye your locks a shade of Amy Pink or Sonic Blue, Lime Crime’s vegan and cruelty-free products are here to aid you with a click of an add-to-card button.

The #ColorMeSonic collection retails from USD$15 upwards and can be purchased online.

