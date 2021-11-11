Blinks, assemble! Lisa’s first MAC collection is finally here

Designed by Lisa, created by MAC, exclusively for you. The MAC x L collection officially launches midnight on 12 November in Hong Kong.

Following a teaser last month with the superstar, MAC has finally unveiled the details of its collaboration with Blackpink’s Lisa. Dubbed MAC x L, the full-face makeup collection is the global brand ambassador’s debut makeup collection with the beauty giant and consists of products curated, created and designed by the artist herself.

Here’s what to expect from the MAC x Lisa collab

Here, her penchant for high-key beauty and passion for makeup can be clearly seen via the products like the MAC x L Eye Shadow Palette, a versatile option that can effortlessly create naturally soft and sultry looks for everyday or glam looks, thanks to its balance of mattes, shimmers and glitters.

The lip products, too, follow the same ethos of versatility, with a mix of colours and tones that are made for all ages, races and genders. The Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolor, for example, has been her go-to formula for both on-stage and music video appearances. Lisa created three brand new shades — Rhythm ’N’ Roses, Swoon For Blossoms and Pink Roses — so fans can have access to her favourite hues.

The limited-edition MAC x Lisa collection also extends to the brand’s high-performance products. If you’ve always wanted to nail the Thai beauty’s signature look, don’t forget to add the Powder Blush in Melba, as well as Brushstroke 24-Hour Liners in Brushblack and Brushbrown to cart. The eyeliners will help you achieve her iconic cat-eye look effortlessly — and with precision.

“I curated the collection myself and designed every piece after things I absolutely love. Every shade, product, name and even the packaging design represents something very special to me,” said Lisa.

“I am so proud of what we’ve created together. I love that MAC gave me the creative freedom to bring my own makeup lineup to life! This is my dream come true,” she added.

Her bold vision is, of course, brought to life with the line’s product packaging, for which she chose purple and glitter “to give off a modern and glamorous feel,” according to the star. “Of course, my signature on the packaging had to be in one of my favourite colours – yellow! But instead of regular yellow, I went with a special fluoro-yellow to represent neon lights that give a cool, hip-hop and urban vibe to the collection.”

For the ultimate fan, the MAC x L makeup collection will see a gift-with-purchase that will make the collaboration even sweeter. A cross-body lipstick holder comes outfitted in Lisa’s ultraviolet sparkle, and can even be personalised. “Watch out for my special stickers pack to decorate your MAC x L collection and this handy on-trend holder with all the things I love,” says Lisa.

Of course, the collection wouldn’t be complete without Easter eggs from the Blackpink rapper. The names of the shades in the MAC x L Eye Shadow Palette are inspired by her beloved cats and favourite ice cream flavour, with names such as Leo, Louis, Lily, Milk Tea Ice Cream and Candy Rapper.

On the Extra Dimension Skinfinish (in Lisa’s favourite gold shade too), the packaging is embossed with her favourite flower, the edelweiss blossom.

Scroll through for the full MAC x L collection below:

(Images courtesy of MAC Cosmetics)

