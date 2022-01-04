Beauty Looks for the New Year: 4 makeup trends to try in 2022

A new year often brings new resolutions, new habits and new goals — why not take this opportunity to do something new with your beauty routine, as well?

Changing up your beauty routine might not be the top of your new year’s resolutions but as we make our way into 2022, there’s no better time than the present to hit reset and go for something (a little!) different. Here are four makeup trends to try now.

4 makeup trends to try in 2022

Versace AW21

Impact above the mask, natural below

Since picking up a mask almost two years ago (!!), our makeup’s been a little different. New lip oils and glosses, creams and balms are still filling shelves but you might find yourself reaching for more velvet and satin formulas — something transfer-proof. So for this look, keep the part of your face that goes below a mask more matte and natural (think powder formulas and setting sprays) and switch your focus to the eyes and the high points of your cheeks.

We loved the loud pops of colour on the eyes done by makeup royalty Pat McGrath at Versace’s autumn/winter ready-to-wear ’21 (electric-blue and hot-pink cat eyes on fresh, natural-looking faces) and the looks at Versace spring/summer ’22 carried on the trend, with lime green, teal, and blue cat eyes that covered the entire lid. At Giambattista Valli autumn/winter, makeup artist Helene Vasnier played with geometric shapes to create striking technicolour lids.

But if bright hues are far too much, try safer neutrals (think: shades close to your skin tone, beiges and browns, even light pinks) that will still create an impact and draw focus towards your eyes. Pack on mascara and don’t be afraid of fluffing up the brows. And for blush, bring it up above where your mask will sit on your face, applying it right under where you would usually apply highlighter — on the tops of the cheeks.

Dagger and rounded graphic liner

Now we love big black winged liner — but personally, I’m a little rusty and as of late, have been skipping it entirely. However, “dagger” eyeliner caught my attention and has become a firm, almost lazy, favourite. Instead of a cat-eye, (a flick that extends naturally from the lower lash line), the dagger liner is sharper, straighter and longer. You could take inspiration straight from the SS22 runways and do a sharp or smoked out black wing (like the ones at Koche and Missoni). We also love the bare face and white liner look at John Richmond. Or you could try playing with colour and simply draw a straight line out from the outer corners of your eyes.

For a different graphic liner look, try rounded eyeliner. You can really do anything with this, using any colour or shade you please, and drawing a rounded line wherever on your eyes. Take inspiration from MSGM, where lids were left bare and a thick coloured line was drawn just above the eye’s natural crease, without meeting the eyebrows. We also liked the rounded liner look at Emilia Wickstead, where a black feline flick was complemented with a soft navy rounded line from the inner corner, stopping midway (above the pupil).

If you’re new to the look, try sketching it out with a pencil eyeliner first. We’d also suggest leaving your lids bare; it’s easier to clean up any mistakes (with a cotton earbud and some micellar water). Use your favourite eyeliner (pencil, powder, liquid — whichever formula you fancy!) to draw a small line extending from your lower lash line, then draw above your natural crease. Play around with it; everyone’s eyes are different, and you’ll be able to see what suits you best.

Ice-cold Y2K vibes

It’s hard to believe we’re far enough from the early 2000s that it’s time to revisit the era, but with certain fashion trends making a comeback (low rise jeans, butterflies everywhere) it shouldn’t be a surprise that the icy blue eyeshadow that screams Y2K is back, too. Now it does go against my “I have warm undertones and only suit warm tones” belief, but cool tones and shades can be super flattering, even if they’re a little intimidating.

We loved the icy blue inner corner highlight done at Lanvin SS22 (courtesy of Make Up For Ever and makeup artist Diane Kendal), and the all-over-lid mint eyes done at Giorgio Armani SS22. You can follow suit by also placing an icy tone in your inner eye corner or even under the brow bone — we like silvers and blues. Pictured above, Star Lit Diamond Powder by Make Up For Ever (in 104 Blue White and 106 Pink White) is perfect to get the look.

Or have a go at covering your whole lid with shadow by first using a pastel shade as your base and then topping it with a cool-toned highlighter. We like the Matte & Metal Melted Double Ended Liquid Eyeshadow by Huda Beauty in the shades Minted and Dinero for this.

Pantone Colour of the Year 2022: PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri

Speaking of blue and purple eyeshadow, what better way to bring in the new year than with Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2022, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri. A periwinkle blue with a violet-red undertone, the trickiest part of this colour is hunting down a product that doesn’t pull too purple or too blue. Don’t worry — we’ve done the work.

For the eyes, the shade Da Ba Dee in ColourPop’s Blue Moon palette is a true periwinkle. And, as pictured above, the shade T9 in ColourPop’s Just a Glitch palette is also periwinkle, pulling a little more lilac-lavender. For a higher-end palette option, the shade B2 in Anastasia Beverly Hills’ NORVINA Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2 is the perfect colour.

And if you dare, Fenty Beauty‘s Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in shade Ya Dig?! is a wild product — a periwinkle lipstick!

(Hero image courtesy of Versace, featured image courtesy of Lanvin, image 1 courtesy of Versace)