Beauty brand NARS celebrates 20 years in Hong Kong with NFT drop

NARS is making its move into the metaverse with a new collection of NFTs.

This year marks 20 years since NARS launched in Hong Kong. To celebrate two decades in the city, the international beauty brand is dropping a set of exclusive NFTs, a move that not only converges art and technology but also helps women “embrace individuality and self-expression”.

Inspired by the new NARS Powermatte Lipstick Collection, 2,022 POWERICON NFTs will be issued throughout September and October. The initiative is modelled on NARS US’ earlier NFT drop themed on the signature NARS Blush Orgasm.

NARS is all about empowering women to experiment and have fun with makeup by teaching them how to enhance their natural beauty. Francois Nars believes that there are no rules to beauty and women are free to approach makeup in any way they desire. The newly launched NFTs aim to deliver the same message.

POWERICON NFTs

Hong Kong’s POWERICON NFTs are created in collaboration with local designer and illustrator Rex Koo, who found himself inspired by the unique properties of six selected lip shades in the NARS Powermatte Lipstick Collection. Each NFT has a unique face shape, hairstyle, lip colour, outfit and accessories. Out of the 2,022 pieces of Solana-based NFTs, 1,702 are standard avatars and 320 are special edition avatars.

Of course, owning an NFT from NARS is not without benefits. The POWERICON NFT series gives owners priority access to the new Powermatte Lipstick Collection, VIP admission to an exclusive event in September and complimentary makeup service.

Find out more about NARS and its POWERICON NFTs on its website.