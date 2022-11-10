There’s a new Taylor Swift makeup collection and I can’t get enough

Just in time to give you that glittery, sparkle-infused makeup look for the holidays.

I’ve been a hardcore Swiftie since Taylor’s Fearless era (I can’t choose between “Breathe”, “White Horse” and “You’re Not Sorry”), so I’m ashamed to admit I just discovered Pat McGrath Labs dropped a whole makeup collection inspired by my queen. Thank God the kits are still in stock. *adds to cart*

But if you have no idea what I’m talking about, or you’re just not into popular culture, do you live under a rock? let me explain. Taylor dropped her 10th and newest album, Midnights, on 21 October. While many of us were still soaking up her celestial album, last week, mother-of-makeup Pat McGrath launched a full beauty kit dedicated to the starlet.

If there’s one person to make a Taylor Swift makeup set, then there’s no one better than McGrath herself. She was the mastermind behind the singer’s 2022 VMAs red carpet look, as well as her stunning makeup in the “Bejeweled” visuals.

The “Taylor-Made” collection comes in multiple bundles, with products like the Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction eyeshadow palette, Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Xtreme Black and PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencils.

But perhaps most exciting — at least for me — is the big reveal of Taylor’s trademark red lip, the LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick. That’s right, the new collection includes the exact shade of red lipstick worn by the “Lavender Haze” singer throughout her reign in the music industry.

The “Taylor-Made” collection retails for HK$1,771 and can be purchased on the Pat McGrath Labs website — just hurry up because it’s only available while supplies last.

Lead and featured images from Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video