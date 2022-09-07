Ugh, as if! Revolution Beauty releases ‘Clueless’ makeup collection

OMG, I’m totally buggin’! …because the Revolution x Clueless collaboration is here.

Revolution Beauty a.k.a. Makeup Revolution is riding on the ’90s and y2k waves with a new licensed release, following the brand’s successful Friends-themed lineup last year.

Partnering with Paramount, the latest launch brings the cult classic to life with makeup staples such as eyeshadow palettes, fluffy eye liners and squeeze-bottle lip glosses. Accessories such as handheld mirrors, tartan scrunchies and stick-on false nails are also part of the collection.

But really, we’re here for the eyeshadow palettes, which are the heart of the collaboration and are inspired by the film’s characters. Do like Cher with Cher’s Wardrobe Palette, shaped like the iconic character’s wardrobe with six pink-toned mattes and shimmers. Or perhaps you prefer the Dionne Phone Palette, shaped like a ’90s flip phone with flattering green and nude tones.

Then there’s the Tai Rolling With The Homies Palette that features six warm-toned shades; and the 18-pan As If Palette made up of mattes and shimmers titled after Clueless quotes, including 50TH BIRTHDAY, BETTY and MIS-MATCH.

In addition to its newest Clueless collection and sold-out Friends collaboration, Revolution Beauty has many other special editions up for grabs that feature anything from the Looney Tunes and Powerpuff Girls to Coca-Cola and even Love Island.

Shop the Revolution x Clueless collection on Revolution Beauty’s website and check out the brand’s other collaborations here.