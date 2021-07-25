Home > Beauty & Grooming > Makeup
26 Jul 2021

5 skin tints for lightweight coverage and minimal maintenance this summer

Lexi Davey
Managing Editor
5 skin tints for lightweight coverage and minimal maintenance this summer

Forget claggy, thick foundations and let your skin breath with our top pick of skin tints for lightweight coverage (and minimal maintenance!). Soak up the sun and set up for those balmy summer days with our favourites…

Shop our favourite skin tints and moisturisers:

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector
1
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector
Pioneers of the coveted “Flawless Face”, Laura Mercier has launched a new, oil-free formula that expands its iconic Tinted Moisturizer Collection to include an SPF20 version designed for oily skin types. Elevate that ‘no makeup-makeup look’ with the Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector that not only provides lightweight hydration that never feels greasy or heavy, but also controls oil and blurs imperfections. With an expanded shade line-up, it covers all skin-tones, from fairest to deepest, providing a perfect match for everyone.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector
Price
HK$430
Shop here
Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte™ Physical Daily Defense SPF 30
2
Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte™ Physical Daily Defense SPF 30

This duel-purpose, tinted sunscreen not only provides protection from harmful UVA/UVB rays, but is “loaded with potent antioxidants like astaxanthin, grape juice extract and sunflower shoot extract to help defend your skin from free radicals and environmental aggressors.” Formulated for daily use, it won’t leave any white residue or greasiness, but instead a natural bronzed looking glow, perfect for those makeup-free summer days.

Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte™ Physical Daily Defense SPF 30
Price
HK$300
Shop here
NUDESTIX Tinted Cover Foundation
3
NUDESTIX Tinted Cover Foundation

Known for its easy-to-wear makeup products, NUDESTIX’s Tinted Cover Foundation is a light-weight alternative to cakey foundation products that struggle to let skin breath during those balmy summer months. Featuring an innovative Korean skincare formula with buildable tinted pigments, the product is packed full of natural active ingredients to help protect skin from environmental factors and improve texture and hydration – the minerals blend with your natural tone rather than mask it.

 

NUDESTIX Tinted Cover Foundation
Price
HK$285
shop here
FENTY Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Foundation
4
FENTY Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Foundation

Just because a product is light on the skin, that doesn’t mean that it can’t also provide great coverage. Available in 25 shades, FENTY Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Foundation instantly blurs skin and evens out your complexion, without the need for thick, greasy formulas.

 

 

FENTY Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Foundation
Price
HK$278
shop here
HUDA Beauty GloWish Multi Dew Skin Tint
5
HUDA Beauty GloWish Multi Dew Skin Tint

Working to brighten your complexion and conceal pores, HUDA Beauty’s GloWish Multi Dew Skin Tint is loaded with a ton of good-for-you ingredients such as “Damascus Rose Oil, Red Bell Pepper Extract and Plant-Derived Squalane.” Packed full of moisturising properties to provide a hydrating and dewy finish, the product is easy to blend and sits flawlessly as a base to the rest of your makeup routine.

 

 

 

HUDA Beauty GloWish Multi Dew Skin Tint
Price
HK$305
shop here
Lexi Davey
Managing Editor
A typical ‘third culture’ kid, Lexi spent the best part of her life between Hong Kong and Malaysia. A self-confessed heliophile with a thirst for travel and adventure, she moved home to foster a career in digital editing and lifestyle copywriting. Loves include: commas, nervous laughter and her rescue pup, Wella
