How sweaty skin is becoming a major beauty trend (we’re not kidding)

Laminated or sweaty skin is becoming a major beauty trend, if the Spring-Summer 2023 fashion shows are any indication. Here’s how.

Sweaty skin — with the inevitable drop that runs down your face, like after a workout — hardly sounds like the stuff of dreams. But this glistening, dewy look, is shaping up to be the makeup trend of the moment, spotlighted on the catwalks of the Spring-Summer 2023 fashion shows, and already going down a storm on social media. In short, it takes the natural glow to the next level.

From matte to sweaty skin

After decades spent finding all the possible and imaginable tricks to maintain a matte complexion, and fight against all forms of shine, get ready to give it all up for “laminated skin,” the makeup trend to adopt by next summer. This inspiration we owe to Terry Barber, director of makeup artistry at MAC Cosmetics, and the look was notably spotted on the London catwalks, before shining on social media. The idea? To embrace the natural glow to the point of reproducing a slightly sweaty-looking effect, as if the skin were dewy… or just plain damp. We kid you not.

Goodbye jello and glass skin, hello laminated skin

So, after “jello skin” and “glass skin,” make way for “laminated skin.” Unlike most of the latest makeup trends, this new inspiration does not hail from social network users, but from a world-renowned makeup artist, Terry Barber. It emulates skin with a naturally sweaty glow, like after a workout, or perhaps more glamorously, after sex. In other words, sweaty skin is the latest make-up trend.

“The skin for the season is sweaty, which is no longer a negative,” Terry Barber told Refinery29. He continues: “All the designers I’m working with are talking about sweaty skin, like you’ve just come out of the ocean on holiday, or been on a dance floor — or you’ve just had sex.” The whole thing involves playing with textures that give the impression of extremely moisturized skin. Gone are the multiple layers of makeup, and especially setting powders, in favor of an (almost) natural glow that doesn’t require much in the way of products.

In fact, this new look involves just two products. First, you’ll need a sheer, buildable foundation that does not give a caked-on finish — in keeping with current trends. Then, above all, you’ll need a fixing mist that brings the desired radiance while offering continuous hydration to the skin. The professional may add a natural eyeshadow and some light contouring, but the “laminated skin” effect relies above all on these two products. It remains to be seen if your skin is made to embrace this new trend, which will bring shine to the forehead and nose, two areas where many once did everything to hide it.

In a slightly different style, in the run-up to Halloween, “vampire skin” is also proving popular on social networks. This makeup trend aims to emulate the skin of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, but in a more glittery version that’s way more glamorous than the pallid complexion usually associated with vampires.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.