Love Taylor Swift’s signature red-lip? Check out all the lipsticks she actually wears

Taylor’s got that “red-lipped classic thing” we absolutely love! The popstar’s love affair with red lipsticks is undoubtedly the most solid one (clearly lasting much longer than any of her exes!). Her crimson lips have even found mentions in many of her chart-breaking hits like Style, Wildest Dreams, Blank Space and more – lasting through all Taylor Swift-musical eras. From red-carpet outings, world tours, and music videos to even everyday chores –Taylor’s cherry lips have accompanied her through it all. The perfectly puckered, ultra-sharp and neatly lined red hues have definitely piqued our interest! After all, everyone wants to master the art of the classic red lip as effortlessly as Taylor, isn’t it Swifties? Want to know more about Taylor Swift’s trusted red lipstick collection that’ll help you achieve that pop star-level glory? Keep reading!

While Taylor has been quite tight-lipped about her holy-grail lip products, we’ve dug out some information from her past public outings and interviews as well as lowkey stalking her most recent makeup artist, Pat McGrath. Even another longtime makeup artist who has worked wonders for Taylor, Lorrie Turk, has hinted at some of the shades the Love Story songstress might have sported. Let’s take you through Taylor Swift‘s red lipstick collection!

Pucker up like Taylor Swift with her red lipstick collection

1. MAC’s Ruby Woo

The classic Ruby Woo has made its way into a lot of people’s makeup vanity as their first-ever red lipstick they can’t stop going back to. MAC’s best-selling shade is the holy grail of red lipsticks, looking flattening on all skin tones. Ruby Woo is what colour specialists call a ‘true red’, meaning it has no hints of orange or blue in it. Launched in 1999, the shade is still a staple in many makeup artists’ kits. Not only Taylor but other notable personalities like Janet Jackson, Rita Ora and more swear by it.

Talking about how Ruby Woo is her go-to, Swift told People, “[I] recently discovered Ruby Woo by MAC, which I think everyone knows is a staple. I was the last person to discover it.” The cherry red, velvet matte formula of Ruby Woo will alleviate your look like no other!

Buy MAC's Ruby Woo here

2. Nars’ Dragon Girl

Remember Taylor’s gorgeous Met Gala outing in 2014? Her red lip was powered by none other than Nars’ Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl, a brick red hue that makes you look unapologetically bright and bold. This Nars lip pencil sold like hotcakes, thanks to Swift and Karlie Kloss’ iconic Met Gala selfie, and the former even gushed about it in an earlier MTV clip.

Dragon Girl is also among Lorrie Turk’s favourites, finding mention in a roundup of the makeup artist’s go-to products. Coming in a jumbo pencil design, Dragon Girl is pretty and intense at the same time. The long-lasting, non-drying formula is the creamy shade of your dreams, making your lips look lush for hours.

Buy Nars' Dragon Girl here

3. LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4

Taylor Swift and makeup artist Pat McGrath first collaborated for the 2022 VMAs and the singer has since been a fan of the latter’s vivid blue-red lip colour. The LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick comes from McGrath’s eponymous brand, Pat McGrath Labs and the shade you’d want to cop is ‘Elson 4’.

Taylor sported the lip colour in the music video for Bejeweled (which also has a cameo from McGrath). Rumour mills also have it that she sported the rainproof shade onstage during her Eras tour. The classic matte shade isn’t at all drying on the lips, is really easy to apply and doesn’t budge for hours. This is the shade you’d want to sport for your late-night summer parties and save yourself the hassle of touching up every few hours.

buy LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick (Elson) here

4. Fenty Beauty’s Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored

If Taylor and Rihanna swear by this dreamy red, it has to be in our makeup vanity. Recommended by Lorrie Turk, Uncensored feels like sporting a really light red tint on your lips without having to worry about them drying out or getting chapped. Just one application of this really smooth pigment goes a long way, making it worth the splurge. Uncensored will be the chicest bottle you can have in your makeup bag!

buy Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored here

6. CoverGirl Exhibitionist Lipstick in Hot

Remember when Taylor Swift was the face of CoverGirl back in the day? The singer cited the brand’s Exhibitionist Lipstick in ‘Hot’ as one of her go-to red lipsticks. “I swipe on my lipstick, place a tissue between my lips, and blot,” she told Redbook in an earlier interview. The singer added, “Then if I really need the colour to last, I hold the tissue against my mouth and brush translucent powder over it, which sets the colour.”

The gorgeous cherry red shade is a drugstore product, which means you won’t have to burn a hole in your pocket! It packs in plenty of pigment, has long-lasting moisture to make your lips feel supple the whole day, in addition to the bright glossy finish that’ll make you stand out like a diva.

buy CoverGirl Exhibitionist Lipsticks here

7. Lipstick Queen Velvet Rope Lipstick in Private Party

If you closely look at Taylor Swift’s 2016 advertisement for Apple Music, you’ll spot her handing out a stunning tube of Lipstick Queen – and (given her love for red) we’re sure she picked the crimson Private Party. The pigment-heavy feather-light lipstick adds all the drama as well as intensity to your lips without compromising on comfort. It glides on as smoothly as a balm in a single stroke, imparting rich red hues that last all day long.

Private Party is pure glamour and luxury for your lips. And honestly, we’d just grab hold of it for its uber-luxe packaging! While Private Party is mostly out of stock online (thanks to the Taylor Swift effect), you can try your luck with other shades in the collection.

buy Lipstick Queen Velvet Rope Lipstick here

What’s your favourite pick from Taylor Swift’s red lipstick collection?

(Hero image credit: IMDb)

(Feature image credit: taylorswift/ Instagram)

