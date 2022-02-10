The best Valentine’s Day beauty picks

In our beauty edit, we’re looking at everything from the best Valentine’s Day beauty collections to limited-edition makeup releases, floral fragrances, luxurious candles and more.

We love love — or at least, we’re fond of Valentine’s Day, a sweet reminder to spend more time with that special someone in our lives, with our loved ones, and with everyone we care about and cherish. All the pink and red, hearts and roses themed items out for grabs don’t hurt either.

Whether it’s an item for gifting or a purchase of your own (a little bit of self-love!), we’ve put together the ultimate list of beauty picks for this year’s Valentine’s Day. It’s time to indulge.

The best of Valentine’s Day beauty