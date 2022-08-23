Valentino Beauty celebrates its first anniversary with a pop-up at Rosso Café

Until 25 August, beauty lovers can visit the Valentino Beauty pop-up in Sheung Wan to commemorate the brand’s one-year debut.

Luxury brand Valentino Beauty is bringing high-end fashion to the Sheung Wan neighbourhood, temporarily taking over the space occupied by Café 34T. Named after its founder, Rosso Valentino, the new Rosso Café is open for two more days only, inviting fans to come and experience the brand in all its glory.

The pop-up celebrates all things Rosso red, highlighting five of Valentino’s couture red dresses and five red shades of the brand’s couture classic lipsticks. In a social media campaign, Valentino Beauty has partnered with five local influencers — Elva Ni, Mandy Tam, Kayan Ng, Faye Tsui and Christy Lee — to wear and promote five of its most popular lipstick shades.

Visitors can take pictures in front of the super Instagrammable Valentino mural and sip on a time-limited summer drink inspired by the Born in Roma fragrance. After checking in at Rosso Café, they can head over to Valentino Beauty’s Harbour City store and redeem a limited-edition VLogo wristband and gift set, while stocks last.

Visit Rosso Café at G/F, 34 Tung Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

(Lead and featured image courtesy of Valentino Beauty)