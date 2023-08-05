Pleasing to Humanrace: 8 beauty brands founded by male celebrities

Celebrity-owned brands aren’t a new thing, what with some of our favourite celebrities dominating the world of beauty and skincare. Think Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, just to name a few.

However, it’s not just female celebrities that are launching their own grooming brands. Gone are the days when beauty was considered a predominantly feminine domain. Over the last few years, an inspiring wave of male celebrities has embarked on a groundbreaking journey, leveraging their fame, influence and artistic vision to create their very own beauty brands.

From Harry Styles to Brad Pitt, male celebrities are now taking over the realm of grooming and skincare, and in the process, are challenging traditional gender norms and stereotypes. With a focus on inclusivity and wellness, these male celebrities are bringing their unique visions to create innovative and effective products for people of all genders.

The best beauty brands owned by male celebrities

From Harry Styles’ Pleasing and Machine Gun Kelly’s UN/DN LAQR to Brad Pitt’s Le Domaine, here are eight celebrity beauty brands that men must consider adding to their grooming kit.

Pleasing by Harry Styles

Harry Styles is known for breaking stereotypes with his fashion and has also been spotted with his nails covered in pop-coloured paints. So, it wasn’t really a surprise when the singer launched his own beauty brand, Pleasing, which focuses on nail paints and nail care.

Launched in November 2021, the initial release included four nail polishes along with eye, lip and face serums. Now, two years later, the brand has introduced multiple nail colours, accessories and apparel. Styles is often spotted wearing his own brand at his concerts, magazine covers and award shows.

Note: All the products are vegan and cruelty-free.

Le Domaine by Brad Pitt

Well, it seems like the secret to Brad Pitt’s non-ageing might be his own skincare brand Le Domaine. Taking inspiration from Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, the actor has hopped on the trend of celebrity skincare ventures with a genderless skincare line.

Created in collaboration with the vintners of the Perrin family, Le Domaine utilises ingredients like grapes, renowned for their antioxidant properties, to formulate its products. The brand’s main aim is to embrace the natural cycles of the environment and convert them into beneficial products for the body.

Le Domaine currently offers three products – The Serum, The Cream, and The Cleansing Emulsion

Humanrace by Pharrell Williams

Other than being a well-established singer, songwriter, actor and producer, the Creative Director of Menswear at Louis Vuitton has also gotten into the beauty world with his skincare brand Humanrace.

Launched in November 2020, the brand focuses on providing clean, vegan and cruelty-free skincare products that cater to all skin types. The singer’s vision for Humanrace is to encourage a simple yet effective skincare routine that promotes healthy and glowing skin for everyone. The skincare line offers products like Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator and Humifying Face Cream. However, that’s not all as the brand has also expanded to the body care segment and offers bar soaps and body creams.

All Humanrace products are designed to be inclusive, promoting diversity and self-expression in the realm of skincare.

UN/DN LAQR by Machine Gun Kelly

Men wearing nail paints is hot and UN/DN LAQR by Machine Gun Kelly is a brand that understands that sentiment. The brand was launched in December 2021, almost a month after Styles launched Pleasing. This isn’t surprising since, like Styles, Machine Gun Kelly has also been spotted wearing nail paint at music gigs, award shows and concerts.

During its introductory release, the genderless brand unveiled an assortment of nine nail polish shades and five top coats, featuring a variety of soft pastels and vibrant neutrals. “When I do my nails, that’s me wearing my own thoughts and making a statement. To me, polish is not just a colour, it’s an intention. Every colour has a purpose,” Kelly said in a statement while explaining why he came up with the brand.

Barker Wellness by Travis Barker

Blink-182 drummer and musician Travis Barker is also the newest male celebrity to launch a beauty brand. His cannabis-infused skincare line, Barker Wellness, lays a strong focus on empowerment. During its initial release, the brand started off with five products infused with CDB, comprising a two-in-one face cleanser and face mask, a daily moisturiser, an eye serum, a face serum and a renewal balm.

Today, the brand has expanded to also offer bath soaks, bath flakes and organic gummies as well as a body care range with products such as body creams and body oils. With Barker Wellness, the musician’s ultimate goal is to break the stigma around cannabis and demonstrate that cannabinoids can contribute to the well-being of both the body and the mind.

Twentynine Palms by Jared Leto

Jared Leto made his debut in the world of celebrity beauty brands with Twentynine Palms. Launched in October 2022, the skincare brand has an extensive collection featuring up to 11 body and hair care products including gender-neutral skincare products like face cleansers, clay masks and eye creams. Some of these products include natural ingredients such as aloe vera, elderberry, amaranth and jojoba which are quite beneficial for your skin and hair.

Loved01 by John Legend

John Legend debuted his skincare brand Loved01 earlier this year. Pronounced ‘Loved One’, the brand offers a skincare line which comprises six dermatologist-approved products. These include a face-and-body wash, a face-and-body moisturiser, an exfoliating scrub, a toning mist, a face-and-body oil and a shaving cream. All of these products are created keeping in mind the needs of melanin-rich skin. “We created Loved01 with melanin-rich skin in mind because we believe our community deserves great skincare at an affordable price,” Legend mentions on the brand’s website.

S’Able Labs by Idris Elba

Founded by Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba, S’Able Labs is another addition to the growing list of celebrity beauty brands. However, what sets S’Able Labs apart is the fact that it is a genderless skincare brand that offers products for everyone.

The power couple collaborated to bring a collection of three products – a cleanser, a toner and a moisturiser – that will help elevate the “feel good” aspect of skincare. The product lineup is straightforward yet effective, as each item is crafted with powerful ingredients, including those sourced from Africa. Some of these superfood ingredients like boabab, black seeds, rooibas and qasil, are hailed for their wonderous skincare properties.

