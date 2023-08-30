Shumukh and 8 other most expensive perfumes in the world that smell of high luxury

A fragrance that lingers even after the wearer has left the room evokes long-forgotten memories or sets them a class apart with its million-dollar history and craftsmanship. All these combined make for the most expensive perfumes in the world that are works of art.

From being bottled in artistic flacons studded with precious stones to incorporating the finest ingredients such as orange blossom, pink pepper and Tahitian vanilla, luxury fragrances carry hefty price tags for their provenance, artistry and concept. Perfumery incorporates several customisations as well — from a spicy note to a floral scent — which adds to the soaring values of some of the world’s most expensive perfumes.

A testament to the rich saga of splendid taste and exquisite skill, the most exclusive fragrances not only lends sophistication and regality to the wearer but also please the senses of those around them.

These are some of the world’s most expensive perfumes

Shumukh

Value: USD 1.29 million

Considered the world’s most expensive perfume, this unisex fragrance is not only known for its contents but also its bejewelled bottle. Unveiled in 2019, in Dubai, it immediately set the Guinness World Record for the most number of diamonds on a perfume bottle as well as the tallest remote-controlled fragrance spray bottle.

Shumukh in Arabic means, ‘deserving the highest.’ It is a product of Spirit of Dubai of the Nabeel Perfume Group, whose owner, Asghar Adam Ali Ibrahim, designed the luxurious container.

A total of 3,571 diamonds (totalling 38.55 carats) are embedded in the luxurious bottle while, IGI and GIA-certified topaz, pearls, 18-carat gold and pure silver also adorn its cushioned leather case.

When seated on its pedestal, the Italian Murano glass perfume structure stands tall at 1.97m and enables users to adjust the sprayer height and its direction via a remote control. Narrating the “tale of Dubai through seven core design elements” — pearl diving (Durra), falconry (Baz), Arabian horses (Abjar), roses (Narjesi), luxury (Haibah), Arabian hospitality (Diwan) and Dubai’s stature as a ‘city of the future’ (Aamal) — Shumukh signifies a harmonious marriage of jewellery and perfumery.

With only one such decanter existing in the world, the three-litre bottle of the most expensive perfume represents the work of artisans and craftsmen from Italy, France and Switzerland. It reportedly took over three years and nearly 500 trials to perfect the magnificent composition, which comprises notes of amber, sandalwood, musk, pure Indian agarwood, rare oud oil from India, patchouli and pure Turkish rose oil, among others.

DKNY Golden Delicious

Value: USD 1 million

This Big Apple glitters brighter than Times Square. An artistic collaboration with master jeweller Martin Katz, this perfume is clad in a DKNY ensemble in the shape of a gourmet apple. No wonder supermodel Chanel Iman left her 21st birthday party in Jamaica to unveil this one-of-a-kind design in New York in 2011.

The flacon pays homage to the New York City skyline in the most lavish way — 2,700 round white diamonds weighing 15.17 carats, 183 yellow sapphires weighing 2.28 carats and a 2.43-carat yellow canary diamond embellishes the silhouette. The exquisite packaging and the sweet fragrance within makes the Golden Delicious the first million-dollar Eau de Parfum in the DKNY Fragrance repertoire.

The concoction is seasoned with notes of orange flower water, mirabelle plum and a juicy golden delicious apple aroma. Reportedly made available in three sizes — 100ml, 50ml and 30ml — proceeds from the sale of this limited-edition expensive perfume were donated to the Action Against Hunger charity.

Opera Prima by Bulgari

Value: USD 235,000

One of the most expensive perfumes in the world, the Opera Prima from the jewellery house Bulgari lives up to the enigma and high luxury quotient of the brand. Unveiled in 2014, it marked the Italian Maison’s 130th anniversary.

Created by ace perfumer Daniela Andrier, Opera Prima is an ode to the Mediterranean region. The floral scent bears notes of lemon, orange blossom and musk. But that is not all. Sculpted by acclaimed glassmaker Venini, the flacon is a vivid combination of colours and is encrusted with an assortment of precious stones. Nearly 250 carats of citrine, over 25 carats of diamonds and 4.45 carats of amethyst inlaid in yellow gold, make up the stunning exterior.

Additionally, the iconic bottle has a gold sheet melted between glass layers.

Clive Christian No 1 Passant Guardant

Value: USD 228,580

A Clive Christian perfume is a luxury asset. But when the fine fragrance comes in a handcrafted 24-carat gold lattice-work bottle, it is opulence redefined.

Decked up with over 2,000 flawless white diamonds, the premium crystal flacon is an emblem of regal vivacity and suaveness. While the top of the bottle resembles Queen Victoria’s crown, a lion passant guardant embellishes the front. The motif became a part of the brand’s iconic trademark crest after it was awarded by Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal College of Arms in 1999, the time when Clive Christian took over the Royal perfumery. Yellow and pink diamonds make up the eyes and tongue of the majestic beast.

This No 1 perfume blends the top notes of bergamot, Sicilian mandarin, ylang-ylang and honeyed neroli into a fragrance that is hard to forget. A creamy sandalwood base sets the stage for a hearty amalgamation of aromatic musk, warm clove, smooth vanilla and spirited vetiver.

Offering nothing but the best concoction of fragrance oils, this is one of the most expensive perfumes that justifies the house’s elite craftsmanship saga that began in 1872.

Clive Christian No. 1 Imperial Majesty

Value: USD 215,000

Encased in a precious Baccarat crystal bottle, Clive Christian calls the No 1 Imperial Majesty “the perfume of his heart”. It was created in 2006 when the founder decided to offer his most premium clientele 500 ml of absolute perfume oil in a stunning flacon. The same year, the No 1 Imperial Majesty was named the world’s most expensive commercially available perfume by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Crafted out of nest polished crystal, the limited-edition flacon flaunts a five-carat white diamond encrusted on its 18-carat gold collar. Also boasting the Royal crown design, the bottle took luxury to its zenith as each piece was delivered in a luxury Bentley car.

Considered the priciest men’s perfume in the world, the fragrance blends vanilla, spirited vetiver, bergamot and Sicilian mandarin, ylang-ylang, and honeyed neroli. It also has fresh citrus opening notes, which give way to a spicy scent and is finally finished with wood and musk aromas.

Such an ethereal and expensive fragrance is also quite alluring because of its rarity. The brand says only 10 bottles were ever made of which seven were lapped up by private collectors, while the others are part of Clive Christian’s special collection.

Parfum VI by Gianni Vive Sulman

Value: USD 89,000

The fact that the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, wore it is bound to add to the price tag and popularity of this expensive perfume. Documented as his favourite fragrance, the global pop sensation reportedly bought a few of these lavish bottles when it debuted in 1998.

The packaging also adds to the allure. The wooden case comes with a lock and a gold key with rubies encrusted on it. Encased within it is a stunning flacon with a diamond-wreathed stopper.

Coming to the signature scent, a number of exotic and fine ingredients — rich jasmine, roses from Grasse in France and a few undisclosed items — come together to make a long-lost ancient formula.

Paco Rabanne 1 Million, luxe edition

Value: USD 57,000

Paco Rabanne started as a Spanish fashion designer but soon forayed into the perfume business and built a brand synonymous with some of the finest perfumes in the world.

The Paco Rabanne 1 Million range is a collection of expensive fragrances that elevate a man’s style quotient. Add to it the opulence of the luxe edition, and it results in an exclusive fragrance that is elegant, urbane and spellbinding.

Reportedly created by perfumers Christophe Raynaud, Olivier Pescheux and Michel Girard, the scent incorporates blood orange, grapefruit, cinnamon, mint, rose, spices, light leather, white wood, patchouli and amber. Made to order, the bottles in the special edition are limited and individually numbered.

The plush edition case is a piece of art as well. The expensive fragrance comes locked in a briefcase-looking bag created by Noe Duchaufour-Lawrence and is secured by a lock and golden lever. The bottle and case are crafted out of 18-carat gold, while the former flaunts a 0.3-carat diamond, too.

Louis Vuitton Flacon d’Exception

Value: USD 16,500

French luxury brand Louis Vuitton is known for its leather goods, luggage and incredible apparel, along with a wide range of perfumes. In 2021, when it launched a limited edition of 200 Flacon d’Exception scents, it opened a new chapter in ultra-luxury fragrances.

The exquisite perfume bottle, designed by Marc Newson, sits on a leather cushion and is encased in a glass bell jar. While it is made of precious Baccarat crystal with the help of the traditional glass-blowing technique, the LV Circle logo in gold enamel is hand-painted on the black stopper, adding a chic and refined touch.

Inside each is one of the three signature fragrances created by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud — Rose des Vents, Matière Noire and L’Immensité. The makers use an array of sensuous ingredients such as centifolia rose absolute, Turkish rose essence, Bulgarian rose essence, Laos agarwood and patchouli as well as ginger and the bitterness of grapefruit.

Chanel No. 5 Grand Extrait

Value: USD 3,500

Taking the essence and luxe complexity of Chanel N°5, the N°5 Grand Extrait elevates the experience with a refined presentation that piques the interest of connoisseurs and collectors alike.

The faceted glass flacon boasts a special closure where each bottle is hand-sealed carefully by highly skilled perfumers. It is then placed in a white-satin-lined, artisan-crafted case that protects the iconic scent. Chanel titled this unique sealing method ‘baudruchage’ and explains it as a process which “consists of placing a fine membrane over the neck of the bottle and holding it in place with two rows of pearl-cotton thread”. It is then closed with a black wax stamp.

Reminiscent of an aromatic bouquet, the N°5 Grand Extrait epitomises feminine grace. Top notes from Grasse neroli are fused into the floral notes of May rose and Grasse jasmine, with the added freshness from Aldehydes, creating it a very light and sweet scent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the most expensive perfume in history?

Shumukh, valued at USD 1.29 million, is considered the most expensive fragrance in the world.

– Which is the most expensive perfume in the world?

A product of Nabeel Perfumes, Shumukh is regarded as the most expensive fragrance in the world. It is priced at USD 1.29 million.

– Which is the No. 1 perfume?

Considered Clive Christian’s magnum opus, the brand’s No. 1 Passant Guardant and No. 1 Imperial Majesty are two of the most iconic and expensive perfumes providing a masculine scent.

