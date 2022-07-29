facebook
Home > Beauty & Grooming > It’s National Lipstick Day! Celebrate the occasion with these timeless lippies
It’s National Lipstick Day! Celebrate the occasion with these timeless lippies
Beauty & Grooming
29 Jul 2022 05:30 PM

It’s National Lipstick Day! Celebrate the occasion with these timeless lippies

Charmaine Ng
Editor
It’s National Lipstick Day! Celebrate the occasion with these timeless lippies
Beauty & Grooming
It’s National Lipstick Day! Celebrate the occasion with these timeless lippies

If there’s ever a time to go shopping for a new lipstick, then today, 29 July, is it.

Happy National Lipstick Day! Now, before you @ me, I know it’s only Lipstick Day in the US and we’re all the way in Hong Kong. But hey, all the more reason to add a new lippie or two to your collection, amirite? For precision’s sake, I’m going to stick to pure lipsticks in this article. No lip tints, lip gloss or lip balms of the sort — let’s leave that for another day.

The best lipsticks to wear this National Lipstick Day:

You may also like…

Jump To / Table of Contents

Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Original

1 /6

Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Original

We can’t talk about lipstick and not mention Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic Pillow Talk. I mean, she is a celebrity makeup artist, and if she’s good enough for Jennifer Aniston, she’s good enough for me. Of her Pillow Talk series, the Nude Pink shade in particular is designed to look universally flattering on all skin tones and has earned its right as a classic.

Price
HK$270
Get it here
YSL Beauty's Rouge Volupté Shine

2 /6

YSL Beauty's Rouge Volupté Shine

First of all, I can’t get enough of YSL Beauty’s packaging — just look at the detail on the Rouge Volupté Shine case. Formula-wise, the luxury brand’s lippie has a creamy, emollient formula that glides on when you wear it. If you’re a sufferer of lip lines, then this is the lipstick for you, as it helps smooth over irregularities and finishes with a high-shine, almost glossy look.

Price
HK$340
Get it here
Rouge Hermes' Matte Lipstick

3 /6

Rouge Hermes' Matte Lipstick
Price
HK$575
Get it here
Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick

4 /6

Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick

Selena Gomez’s makeup brand has a spankin’ new lipstick and lip liner release for summer. For the keen-eyed, you might’ve already seen the actress and singer wear them on the red carpet and while promoting her show Only Murders in the Building. And now, it’s finally here in Hong Kong, exclusively available on Sephora. Choose from 10 stunning shades, from a muted Talented to a plum-coloured Lively.

Price
HK$175
Get it here
MAC Cosmetics' Retro Matte Lipstick

5 /6

MAC Cosmetics' Retro Matte Lipstick

MAC Cosmetics’ Retro Matte Lipstick is the standard for the mid-range lippie. And even if you’re a bit of a makeup amateur like me, there’s no doubt you’ll have heard of its iconic Ruby Woo shade. Described as a “very matte vivid blue-red”, this cool-toned vivid red will have your beau mesmerised on date night — I say this from personal experience.

Price
HK$190
Get it here
Armani Beauty's Lip Power Vivid Color Long Wear Lipstick

6 /6

Armani Beauty's Lip Power Vivid Color Long Wear Lipstick
Price
HK$360
Get it here
Header and featured images courtesy of Rouge Hermes
Hong Kong Shopping best in beauty
Charmaine Ng
Editor
Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.