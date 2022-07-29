It’s National Lipstick Day! Celebrate the occasion with these timeless lippies

If there’s ever a time to go shopping for a new lipstick, then today, 29 July, is it.
Happy National Lipstick Day! Now, before you @ me, I know it’s only Lipstick Day in the US and we’re all the way in Hong Kong. But hey, all the more reason to add a new lippie or two to your collection, amirite? For precision’s sake, I’m going to stick to pure lipsticks in this article. No lip tints, lip gloss or lip balms of the sort — let’s leave that for another day.
The best lipsticks to wear this National Lipstick Day:
Jump To / Table of Contents
We can’t talk about lipstick and not mention Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic Pillow Talk. I mean, she is a celebrity makeup artist, and if she’s good enough for Jennifer Aniston, she’s good enough for me. Of her Pillow Talk series, the Nude Pink shade in particular is designed to look universally flattering on all skin tones and has earned its right as a classic.
First of all, I can’t get enough of YSL Beauty’s packaging — just look at the detail on the Rouge Volupté Shine case. Formula-wise, the luxury brand’s lippie has a creamy, emollient formula that glides on when you wear it. If you’re a sufferer of lip lines, then this is the lipstick for you, as it helps smooth over irregularities and finishes with a high-shine, almost glossy look.
Selena Gomez’s makeup brand has a spankin’ new lipstick and lip liner release for summer. For the keen-eyed, you might’ve already seen the actress and singer wear them on the red carpet and while promoting her show Only Murders in the Building. And now, it’s finally here in Hong Kong, exclusively available on Sephora. Choose from 10 stunning shades, from a muted Talented to a plum-coloured Lively.
MAC Cosmetics’ Retro Matte Lipstick is the standard for the mid-range lippie. And even if you’re a bit of a makeup amateur like me, there’s no doubt you’ll have heard of its iconic Ruby Woo shade. Described as a “very matte vivid blue-red”, this cool-toned vivid red will have your beau mesmerised on date night — I say this from personal experience.