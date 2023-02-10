Plastic surgery in Hong Kong: Everything to know before going under the knife

Looking to reverse the clock on ageing? Or restructuring your appearance to look your presentable best? While everyday self-care rituals are sure to reap results, many people are looking for permanent fixes in today’s fast-paced life. The plastic surgery industry has seen a significant boom and is expected to be valued at a whopping $71.93 billion by 2029, according to a Fortune Business Insights report.

Blame it on the unrealistic beauty standards displayed on social media or obsession with the hourglass figures of celebrities, plastic surgeries are here to stay. The whole idea of achieving the look or figure of your dreams is surely exciting, however, one must be fully aware of the procedures, potential health risks and complications attached to it.

In 2017, the Hong Kong government proposed a regulatory framework for medical devices including those deployed in plastic procedures. It stressed that certain medical appliances could only be used by registered medical professionals or under their supervision. However, this law hasn’t been passed yet and we’re hoping it comes to fruition soon.

If you’re planning to go under the knife, here’s everything you need to know about the types of surgeries, regulations, risks/safety and much more. Keep reading!

A comprehensive guide to plastic surgery in Hong Kong

Types of plastic surgery

Plastic surgery can be performed on various parts of your body, including the head, face, breasts, abdomen, mouth, and teeth. You should have a very specific idea of what needs fixing and be sure that plastic surgery could solve the problem. In a conversation with Women’s Health magazine, Dr Ryan Neinstein, a New York-based plastic surgeon, mentioned that the happiest patients are those looking to fix a legitimate issue rather than using plastic surgery as a means to enhance their bodies. Take a look at the most common types of plastic surgeries:

Face, eyes, and head: Face, eyelid and forehead lift, chin surgery, ear reshaping, hair transplant, nose surgery, skin rejuvenation and resurfacing

Body: Abdominoplasty (tummy tucking), arm, body and butt lift, liposuction, labiaplasty, fat injection

Skin: chemical and laser peels, botox/ filler injections, scar modification, tattoo removal, cellulite treatment, fat injectable fillers

Breast: Breast implant, breast reduction in men, breast lift, nipple enhancement

Other reconstructive surgeries for burns and scars, hand surgery and tissue expansion are also available.

Plastic surgery procedure: Factors to keep in mind

Different procedures have been put in place depending on the area that has to be worked on. Your doctor will familiarise you with the pre-operative steps and post-operative care. Clear all your grave concerns with the medical professional before it’s too late. Henry Ford Health (a leading healthcare organization in Metro Detroit) created a checklist of things in mind for a hassle-free experience:

Discuss the risks: It’s common for plastic surgery to not give the desired result, or worse, come with complications like infections, wound separations etc. Please discuss things at length with the practitioner.

Evaluate the medical facility and surgeon thoroughly: Make sure your surgeon is registered and qualified, especially in the procedure you want to undergo. The more similar procedures undertaken by the surgeon in the past ensure a relatively safer and smoother process for you as well.

Along with the surgeon, be sure that the procedure is being carried out in a credible facility since private rooms or clinics in small mall complexes or buildings might not be fully equipped to counter potential complications.

Breakdown of the expenses: Considering health insurance policies usually don’t take elective plastic surgeries into account, you must have your finances sorted. However, if you undergo the procedure due to an accident or medical illness, then the expenses will be covered under the health policy.

Beware of ‘stacked’ procedures: When you’re looking to correct multiple issues, the doctor might undertake different procedures during the same visit. While it may be lucrative to take the shorter route, this can come with even more complications.

More number of surgeries means more days of recovery and time away from work and family. It also comes with greater blood loss and an increased risk of infections.

Patience and planning: Don’t expect to get the body of your dreams overnight. Plastic surgery comes with the aftermath of swelling, bruising and can take anywhere between weeks to months to get the new shape.

With our bodies constantly changing with time, you might want to get additional procedures 5 to 10 years down the line. So plan in advance! However, don’t entrap yourself in the labyrinth of looking ‘perfect’.

Surgery checklist: Before, during and after the procedure

According to Cleveland Clinic, there are a host of important things to note before the surgery, namely:

Tell the surgeon about all the medications you’re on and will be consuming in the course of your plastic surgery recovery. This is important as the drugs can react with your procedure.

Keep in mind the food and drink requirements before your big day as most surgeries don’t require you to consume anything past midnight.

Avoid wearing any accessories or putting on makeup on the day of the surgery and also make sure to not wear your contact lenses.

Make sure you’ve planned a drive back home after the procedure and also have someone to take care of you at least on the first night.

Carry documents like an insurance card, living will or any other proof required.

On the day of/ during the surgery

Adhere to the time recommended by your surgeon so that the preparations happen smoothly.

Have a family member or friend waiting for you in the medical facility during the course of the surgery.

General or local anaesthesia will be administered to you depending upon the problem area following which the process commences.

After the surgery

Post-surgical care includes following up on the medications, attending follow-up appointments and changing dressings.

Avoid gruelling exercises as they can cause the blood pressure or pulse to rise and thereby result in bleeding.

Disfiguration or paralysis: A study published in the Journal of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery states that complications can occur even in the best of hands. Talking to Women’s Health magazine, Dr Neinstein adds, “if you’re a smoker, well, don’t even walk in the door until you’ve quit.” He mentions that nicotine interferes with the blood supply, making the surgery a ‘no-go’.

Alcohol is a big red flag on the road to recovery, especially when you’re taking painkillers.

What is the recovery period like?

The post-operative recovery directives on UCLA Health’s website detail what to expect in the first couple of days after your procedure including the discomfort you might experience, the medications and activities you should undertake.

Keep a close one with you at all times, especially in the first 72 hours of the surgery. Someone who can prepare food, take you to the washroom and take immediate action in case of emergency.

Take your medication to deal with post-surgery discomfort. According to studies, people with higher levels of stress take more time to recuperate, so keep your cortisol levels down. It’s normal to have swelling post your surgery, it recedes eventually.

Make sure to eat something at regular intervals even if you don’t feel like it. Taking medications on an empty stomach will cause vomiting and dizziness.

Stay hydrated! Also, keep monitoring your body temperature as elevated degrees could be a sign of infection.

Simply rest in the first week of surgery! Don’t plan on going out or working until you’ve cleared it with your doctor.

Overall, you can expect to see your surgery reaping results and the changes being visible in 3 to 6 months.

Please note: In case of high fever, excessive bleeding rupturing the dressing, or extreme pain/swelling in the affected area, immediately contact your medical facility.

Weighing the pros and cons of plastic surgery

Some of the major benefits of plastic surgery include:

Regaining self-esteem/ confidence boost : With an elevated appearance of your desire, plastic surgery aids in enhancing self-esteem. It also translates into improved mental health as your erstwhile worries are gone.

: With an elevated appearance of your desire, plastic surgery aids in enhancing self-esteem. It also translates into improved mental health as your erstwhile worries are gone. Improved physical health : Surgeries performed with the intent of fixing a chronic ailment result in improved physical health. For instance, breast reduction surgery can help decrease back pain. Another example is that of bariatric surgery (weight loss surgery) which aids in overcoming obesity and easing body movement.

: Surgeries performed with the intent of fixing a chronic ailment result in improved physical health. For instance, breast reduction surgery can help decrease back pain. Another example is that of bariatric surgery (weight loss surgery) which aids in overcoming obesity and easing body movement. Decreased scars/ blemishes : Plastic surgery improves accident scars or injuries that often cause low-self-esteem.

: Plastic surgery improves accident scars or injuries that often cause low-self-esteem. Better vision and eyesight: People with sagging skin under their eyelids can have vision problems. However, blepharoplasty (removal of excess skin from eyelids) can enhance sight. Similarly, rhinoplasty or nose job leads to improved breathing, reduces sinus infections, and corrects nose blockade.

Here are the hazards or drawbacks of plastic surgery

Unsatisfactory results: There’s no certainty that you’ll achieve your desired look. Many times, patients regret the changes after the procedure, therefore, it’s important to choose a highly-skilled doctor and discuss your requirements with them at length.

Expensive: Elective plastic surgery burns a hole in your pocket since it’s not covered under health insurance. People resort to borrowings from others as the simplest of treatments come at overwhelming prices.

Disfiguration or paralysis: A study published in the Journal of cutaneous and aesthetic surgery, states that complications can occur even in the best of hands. Nerve damage leading to sensory loss, scarring, blood loss or anaesthesia complications can happen in any surgery. More grave issues like deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism can be fatal.

Addiction: The quest to better oneself can never end. People fall into a vicious cycle of undergoing multiple surgeries till they get the desired result or to fix different body parts. It can lead to damaged skin and muscles.

Long recovery period: The recovery period can range from a few weeks to even months, depending upon the surgery. This takes a toll on one’s work life and even daily chores.

Plastic surgeons in Hong Kong

According to a 2023 report by Healthy Matters, there are 64 registered plastic surgery practitioners in Hong Kong. You can find the list on The Medical Council of Hong Kong’s official website.

As for the qualifications of the practitioner, they must hold an MBBS degree followed by another six-year specialist training program. This training program includes two years of surgical training and four years of professional clinical training. A follow-up examination certifies them as a plastic surgeon.

All the registered surgeons must be fellows of two main institutions – Hong Kong Academy of Medicine and the College of Surgeons of Hong Kong in the Specialty of Plastic Surgery.

To find a suitable plastic surgeon, you can visit the following websites:

Plastic surgery cost in Hong Kong

While the cost of each surgery varies according to the type, medical facility, practitioner and more, we’ve listed down the average cost of the most-recurring procedures. You can check out the full list on the website of the Hong Kong Association of Cosmetic Surgery.

Rhinoplasty (only implant): HKD 20,000 to HKD 33,000

Breast surgery (augmentation with implant): HKD 25,000 to HKD 80,000

Liposuction (per area) – HKD 10,000 to HKD 40,000

Botox (per region): HKD 3,000 to HKD 10,000

Abdominoplasty (full): HKD 40,000 to HKD 80,000

List of private clinics and surgeons in Hong Kong

Dr Cheng Ming Shiaw

Address: Room 402, 4/F, Hong Kong Pacific Centre, 28 Hankow Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Phone: 2312 1603

Dr Chan Cho Kwan

Address: Unit 602-3, 6/F, Manning House, 48 Queen’s Road, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: 2316 2686

Dr Ho Chiu Ming

Address: Room 615, Bank of America Tower, 12 Harcourt Road, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: 2810 9831

OT&P Healthcare (Central Hong Kong)

Address: 6/F, The L. Place, 139 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: 2824 9112

Pedder clinic (Central Hong Kong and Tsim Sha Tsui)

Addresses: 4/F, 9 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong and 28/F, 26 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Phone: 2868 9333 (Central) and 2723 1999 (Tsim Sha Tsui)

Ying Plastic Surgery Hong Kong (Central Hong Kong)

Address: Suite 308, Central Building, 1-3 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong

Phone: 2868 2184

Hong Kong Sanatorium Hospital

Address: 2 Village Road, Happy Valley, Hong Kong

Phone: 2575 0211

St. Teresa’s Hospital

Address: 327 Prince Edward Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Phone: 2200 3210

Union Hospital

Address: 18 Fu Kin St, Tai Wai, Hong Kong

Phone: 2608 3388

(Hero image credits: @wavebreakmedia_micro/ Freepik)

(Feature image credits: Joeyy Lee/ Unsplash)