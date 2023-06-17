5 quiet luxury perfume brands to add to your collection

The concept of quiet luxury is not only present in the fashion realm, for the scent that radiates around a person can also reveal a lot about one’s style. Here are 5 quiet luxury perfume brands to know about.

In the same way as fashion, quiet luxury perfumes seem to have taken the market some time ago. These perfumes usually have well-balanced compositions that are only achieved with a blend of high-quality ingredients. The outcome is a scent and an aura of refined luxury that doesn’t overpower. On the contrary, it softly evokes a subtle sense of elegance without being loudly gorgeous.

Quiet luxury perfumes are a great adornment to express your style, for they accentuate your whole look by adding an intimate depth to it.

5 Quiet Luxury Perfumes to Add to Your Collection

Having opened its first boutique in Bangkok in 2022, Maison Francis Kurkdijian doesn’t believe in one signature scent for each person. Indeed, perfumes are a kind of jewellery that can be worn differently on different days, from sweet floral notes to refreshing citrus scents. Among the brand’s fragrance collections, the unisex Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of the most popular, for it boasts a woody scent that comes with a sophisticated floral note.

Maison Crivelli is a French perfumery house founded by Thibaud Crivelli after his 15-year experience in the industry. Since perfume is a living experience for him, Crivelli is known for using a slow perfume approach for each of his unique bottles. The house places high importance on creation, resulting in some of the fragrances that might take several months or several years to finalise. The Santal Volcanique is an intriguing scent described as ‘the scent of scorched sandalwood on the slopes of an erupting volcano’. Magnificent.

Le Labo started out in New York with the ambition to revolutionise the perfume world with their soulful fragrances. Passionate craftsmanship is what drives the brand, from hand-picked ingredients to characterised fragrances. Once at the store, guests will find the lab technicians at work, freshly hand blending your selected fragrance and printing out each bottle’s label. Santal 33 and Another 13 are among the highly raved-about scents.

Maya Njie founded this brand in 2016 in London with scents that were mostly rooted in her Swedish and West African culture. This relatively new, vegan, and cruelty-free fragrance brand develops all of its formulas in-house and by hand, which is enough statement to how dedicated the brand is to the customers and to the world. If you’re a fan of all things vanilla, you will love Vanilj, an earthy and slightly boozy mix of vanilla and cardamom.

Compared to other age-old fragrance houses, House of Bō is one of the newest and youngest in the industry. The American fragrance brand presents a collection of eco-luxe, gender-neutral scents, which express the brand’s two most important philosophies. While using only locally sourced natural ingredients, their fragrances also embrace and celebrate inclusivity. The exquisite La Mar brings you a sultry essence emerging from the sea with a luxurious white floral note.

(Featured image credit: House of Bō; Hero image credit: Maya Njie)

This story first appeared here.