Luxury skincare brand Rare SkinFuel has teamed up with Asaya at Rosewood Hong Kong to celebrate the launch of its premium product line at Asaya.

Founded in late 2019 by Michelle Chen, the clean-beauty wellness line is formulated from natural 100% botanic extracts sourced from Australia and is completely free of alcohol and synthetic chemicals – making it a perfect fit for wellness concept Asaya.

To celebrate the launch of Rare SkinFuel at Asaya Hong Kong, you can now book an exclusive 90-minute facial treatment that is one part detoxification and one part restoration: “Bare Rituals by RARE”.

In times like these, our skin is bound to feel the wear and tear of hormones, stress and exhaustion – as well as any pollution from the city. Rare SkinFuel is gentle and effective, both pregnancy-safe and kid-friendly. It’s also cruelty-free and sustainable with no testing on animals, recyclable PET packaging and no genetically modified ingredients in its manufacturing procedure. Stress-free for your skin and for your mind.

Founder Michelle Chen

Using the brand’s 10 product complete collection of cold-pressed professional products, the Bare Rituals by Rare treatment will start with blending your own clay mask and undergoing a Palo Santo energy cleanse to remove negativity and restore your energy. Then, enjoy a facial massage and treatment with the brand’s serums and creams. There’s also a complimentary Pear 3D Facial Skin Analysis for first-time guests!

Rare founder Michelle Chen will also be hosting a “Mother & Daughter Beauty Kitchen Workshop” this summer where you’ll be introduced to the benefits of clean beauty and learn how to make your own face masks and give a facial.

From left to right: Cindy Ko, Michelle Chen, Reyna Harilela, Nadia Harilela, Corinna Yap

From left to right: Michelle Chen, Ankie Beilke, Delia Leung, Reyna Harilela, Jessica Wong

Michelle Chen with Deborah Hung

Nicole Slater, Marie Shkapenko and Leticia Bishop

Ankie Beilke, Michelle Chen, Rosemary Vandenbroucke

Mother & Daughter Beauty Kitchen Workshop; from 2:30pm to 3:15pm on 29 July, 7 August, 15 August at Social House, Asaya, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon; $480 per guest

Rare SkinFuel products are also now available for purchase at Asaya Beauty Atelier.

