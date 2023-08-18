Aesop CCO Suzanne Santos on creating a skincare routine for summer in Hong Kong

Suzanne Santos has been with Aesop since its inception over 30 years ago. The CCO of the Australian beauty brand talks to Lifestyle Asia about all things skincare.

Hong Kong summers can be brutal — hot and humid, often with a side of pollution. With the heavy, lingering air, we often minimise our skincare routine, swapping out thick creams for thinner, water-based moisturisers. In fact, it’s a naive idea that our skin requires less attention during summer. As it happens, July and August are an opportune time to replenish the skin.

So, what sort of changes should we make to our skincare routine in summer? And since Hong Kong’s climate is so particular, what should we look out for when choosing our products? Lifestyle Asia brings in Suzanne Santos, Chief Customer Officer at Aesop, who discusses building a summer skincare routine, talks about changes in the beauty industry and tells us where the Australian-born brand is headed.

In conversation with Suzanne Santos

Can you tell us about your background and your role at Aesop?

I was the first employee at Aesop and have been working on the brand’s development since its establishment in Melbourne in 1987.

As Chief Customer Officer of the brand, I am responsible for maintaining and advancing the unique customer experience Aesop has led for more than 30 years. It is often exciting for me to travel the world overseeing the company’s introduction into new markets, tutoring consultants in Aesop products and standards and visiting stores to work closely with customers.

What is the brand ethos behind Aesop?

Instead of quick fixes promising instant results, we extol the virtues of a more measured and meaningful approach, one that is focused on the routine enjoyment of observing and tending to specific skincare needs.

Since its founding over 30 years ago, Aesop has recommended taking the time and space to allow the lasting gratification delivered by its products to set in, their tangible efficacy supportive of overall skin health. We believe in a routine that focuses on the enjoyment of caring for and supporting the skin. As with lifestyles, diets and beyond, we understand that tending to the health of the skin is an ongoing endeavour. We invite our customers to embrace a process and approach of continuous but gentle care and support, giving ongoing attention to their skin and understanding its nuance and needs, rather than giving focus to a specific end goal or result.

It’s now summertime — what changes should we make to our skincare?

Summertime brings long, hazy days, often with a gentler pace. It can also lead to changes in the skin.

During summertime, we advocate liberal and regular application of your preferred sunscreen. The effects of UVA and UVB rays can be detrimental to the skin, so we do encourage applying products that can provide broad-spectrum protection, while also feeling lightweight, with a non-greasy texture.

In addition to considering sun protection, conditions that are warm and humid often lead to a spike in sebum production, which may require attention. This excess sebum can give skin a shiny appearance, especially when accompanied by increased perspiration. Another common culprit of oily skin in summer is the humble air-conditioning unit, which can encourage parched skin to produce more sebum in an attempt to restore balance.

The Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Serum is an ideal warmer-weather choice for those who prefer a lightweight texture in an urban environment, containing a blend of fortifying ingredients to bolster the skin against environmental factors that can cause free radical production in skin cells.

Most importantly, hydration is vital, regardless of skin type. We must keep ourselves hydrated from the inside out — particularly during and after periods of prolonged sun exposure.

How does Hong Kong summer differ from other places and what should we look out for in terms of skincare?

Hong Kong is known to be hot and humid during summertime, with polluted air. This is why we saw an opportunity to introduce the Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Serum. There are three key ways in which the serum addresses the needs of skin exposed to such environmental stressors:

The serum fortifies and bolsters the skin with meaningful inputs of antioxidants. It also prevents the ‘landing’ of airborne particulates with a light, non-occlusive, flexible film. Furthermore, it provides sustained hydration, while also improving and supporting the barrier properties of the skin.

With its lightweight, rapidly absorbing serum base, the serum can help Hong Kongers in urban living, suiting most skin types, including sensitive skin, and warm climates.

Could you suggest a skincare routine for the summer, especially in humid climates like Hong Kong? What products should we use and in what order should we apply them?

The order of application is indeed important for products like the Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Intense Serum to ensure that its characteristic film is not disrupted for daytime use. In the morning, apply the serum either alone or over a hydrating lotion. Ensure that the skin is perfectly touch-dry before application, and before completing with sunscreen. If used overnight, the serum may be applied in the order that you wish and blended with other products for richer hydration.

For a summer skincare routine, I’d suggest gently preparing the skin morning and evening, by cleansing with either the Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser or Parsley Seed Facial Cleansing Oil. Substitute twice weekly with the Purifying Facial Exfoliant Paste and Parsley Seed Cleansing Masque to lift impurities, decongest the skin and leave it refreshed for application of subsequent hydrating products. For comprehensive fortification, bolster the skin by layering Aesop’s Protective Facial Lotion SPF25 over the Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Intense Serum each morning.

Or, for a nourishing boost, nightly application of the serum blended with the Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Facial Treatment increases emollience. Follow with the Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Eye Cream for rich, targeted hydration for the delicate skin around the eyes.

Aesop’s Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Serum

What’s a top skincare trend for this summer 2023?

We ignore product trends and industry conventions by formulating products with an identified purpose. One such example is our antioxidant-rich Parsley Seed range, which was developed in response to the needs of urban dwellers whose skin is exposed to environmental stressors daily.

What is your top skincare tip for summer in general?

It is a naive idea that our skin requires less attention during the summer, and people tend to neglect more than care in this season.

Ensure that cleansing is gentle yet efficient, with a refreshingly astringent toner to help complete the process while imparting light hydration, and perhaps most importantly, be sure to use generous measures of your hydrator. We lose more moisture than usual in warm weather, and the combination of perspiration, increased oil production and heat and humidity can render skin prone to congestion and aggravation.

What skincare trends do you see in the next decade?

Aesop ignores product trends and industry conventions but we will continue to observe the needs of our users in different parts of the world with different environments and lifestyles to formulate products with an identified purpose.

One thing I have noticed, which I wouldn’t call a trend but an overall, gradual change to how the beauty industry is approaching product formulation, is an increased focus on the needs of the individual. These are at play now more than ever, rather than the mass approach that conventional cosmetics companies adhere to. For example, with the old approach, a product would be launched, but it would not be made with the individual in mind, it would not be representative of a percentage of their potential or existing customers, it would be made with the idea that everyone would want to use it.

As consumers, we are no longer interested in skincare for the masses. I mean this in terms of what we want from the term ‘beauty’, the experience of being a customer, the effect we want from the products we use and the conversation with the brands we choose. This is where the industry is moving very rapidly. Packaging and the politics behind many aspects of beauty will always be evolving, but right now, the fundamental change we are beginning to see is the focus on the individual and the return to this idea of the ‘one-to-one’ encounter.

What’s next for Aesop?

We are planning some exciting new product launches for 2024 in skin care and fragrance. I look forward to sharing more details in due course.

We will also continue to expand our store network not just in Hong Kong but also in other important markets across the Asia region where we operate, and other locations such as the UK, France, Italy and the Americas.

Learn more about Aesop on its official website and purchase the Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Serum here.