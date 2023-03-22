The best charcoal scrubs to try for that ultimate skin detox

Known for its ability to draw out the impurities and toxins from the deepest layers of the skin and the pores, activated charcoal is a hero ingredient in your skincare products. And owing to its cleansing effect, some of the best ways to include it in your routine is through over-the-counter products such as face washes, masks, peels or better yet scrubs.

Exfoliating your face and body is one of the best ways to rid it of dead skin cells and excess build-up that clogs pores. From walnut and coffee scrubs to ones with sugar crystals and apricot seed powder, you can choose from innumerable options. However, what makes charcoal scrub a great choice, especially for people with oily skin, is how it takes all that skin cleansing and detoxification a notch higher because of the benefits it possesses.

Additionally, a blend of other ingredients along with charcoal increases the efficacy of these scrubs multifold. For instance, while a charcoal scrub for oily skin may have other components like tea tree, green tea and clay, the ones for dry skin may be infused with jojoba, olive oil or coconut oil to provide hydration.

Benefits of using a charcoal scrub

Although there is limited evidence-based scientific research, charcoal is considered to have many benefits for our skin owing to its general properties of trapping toxins and impurities and soaking excess oil because it’s absorbent.

A charcoal scrub not only deeply cleanses your skin and pores but also purifies it of the trapped dirt and bacteria along with dead skin. This lends a clearer and even-toned, brighter complexion. If you’re looking for a scrub that also brightens the skin, the Clinique All About Clean 2-In-1 Charcoal Mask + Scrub (Buy it for HKD 270 on Selfridges) should be your go-to.

Exfoliating with a charcoal scrub also helps in decongesting the pores of excess oil and acne-causing bacteria. This helps in reducing blemishes and improving the overall health of the skin. For instance, the Carbon Theory Scrub (Buy it for HKD 99 on Beauty Bay) is a great pick for people with oily and acne-prone skin as it prevents breakouts and controls shine.

If adding a charcoal scrub to your skincare arsenal has been on your wishlist already or is now, keep scrolling ahead.

Check out these charcoal scrubs to add to your weekly exfoliation routine

(Main Image Courtesy: Monstera/Pexels; Featured Image Courtesy: Feel Unique)

(All USD conversions done at the time of writing)