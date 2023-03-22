Choose the best face wash for dry skin to try this season

Dry skin is prone to rashes, itching and numerous infections, making it a serious problem to handle. Due to its flaky texture, the skin often tends to break. This allows germs and dirt to enter the pores and get settled. The best way to tackle this problem is to use the right products, especially the best face wash for dry skin.

How to choose the best face wash for dry skin?

The best way to eliminate your skincare woes is to cleanse your face with a good face wash, twice daily at least. If you spend most of your day outdoors, your skin comes across various external aggressors, including UV rays, pollution, dirt and germs. So, using a face wash before going to bed is a must to wash out the impurities.

However, you should be extra cautious while choosing a face wash if your skin is super dry. Pick a product that is naturally concocted and cream-based. Hyaluronic acid, honey, aloe vera, avocado and coconut oil are some of the ingredients that you can look for in your face wash. More so, you can also check out facial cleansers as they are gentle, non-foaming and easily dissolve grime, without causing any severe reactions. The Revolution Skincare Hydrating Cleanser (Buy it for HKD 58 on lookfantastic) is a great face wash for dry skin enriched with the benefits of hydrating ingredients.

Face cleansers formulated with botanical extracts are usually safe for any skin type unless you are allergic to a particular fruit or plant. To be on the safe side, double-check the list of ingredients before you purchase your face wash or consult a dermatologist if needed.

How to cure dry skin naturally?

Here are a few ways of curing dry skin naturally-

Use warm water instead of hot water to wash your face.

Avoid taking long showers to retain your skin’s natural oils.

Use a gentle face wash.

Use a moisturiser immediately after washing your face.

Use a humidifier to add moisture to the air.

You may come across an array of skincare products in the market, making it difficult to gauge the product most suitable for your skin. To help you out, we have curated a list of the best face washes, specifically designed to treat dry skin. Take a look.

Here are some of the best face washes for dry skin

(Main image credit: Courtesy Anna Tarazevich/Pexels; Featured image credit: Courtesy Shiny Diamond/Pexels)