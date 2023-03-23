8 face washes for oily skin that control excess sebum, shine and acne

People with oily skin know how tricky it is to manage and ensure their skin’s health. With sebaceous glands working overtime, managing constant oiliness, congested pores and frequent breakouts, becomes a full-time job. Additionally, external factors like unhealthy diet, stress and poor lifestyle choices influence the skin’s health. However, much like any other skin type’s skin care routine, the first step to pampering oily skin also begins with using a face wash twice daily.
Proper cleansing is the foundation of skin care, especially for people with oily skin. Hence, using a face wash that not only makes managing oily skin and active acne easy for you but also hydrates your skin, becomes an absolute necessity. And, not just any face wash but one that’s specifically formulated for such skin types.
How to choose the best face wash for oily skin?
Here are a few things to note when picking a face wash for your oily skin.
1. An ideal face wash for such skin types should include ingredients like tea tree oil and aloe vera, for balancing and combating excess oil production and shine instead of simply washing it away. Since these are mild, they won’t leave you with tight or dry skin post-use. Additionally, look for ingredients like salicylic acid, AHAs, BHAs and niacinamide (vitamin B3), as they help in unclogging pores, exfoliating and preventing acne. Hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid also makes for a great component of cleansers for oily skin.
2. Avoid cleansers containing oil, alcohol, sulphates, parabens and synthetic fragrances, as they can further irritate the skin.
3. Opt for a face wash that’s non-comedogenic (does not clog pores) and dermatologist-tested to reduce the risk of any skin irritation.
Feel confident with our guide to choosing the best face wash for oily skin already. Check out some of the best ones available in the market right away.
How to control extra sebum production?
While consulting your dermatologist is essential to figure out the cause of excess sebum production and how you can treat it, here are some ways to keep your oily skin in check.
1. Cleansing your face twice every day with a gentle, pH-balanced face wash is a must to keep your skin and pores clean and free from buildup.
2. Including salicylic acid-based skincare products such as face cleansers, chemical exfoliators, serums and moisturisers in your skin care regimen can also help with sebum production. This ingredient helps in keeping the pores clean and removes dead skin cells.
3. Using face masks regularly made with ingredients such as clay, activated charcoal, oats, honey, turmeric, rose water, aloe vera, cucumber and yoghurt also helps in keeping oily skin healthy and hydrated.
4. When on the go, using products like volcanic rollers, blotting papers or medicated pads can help in dabbing away the extra oil from the face without ruining the makeup.
5. Adapt to better lifestyle habits and dietary changes to support your skin’s health naturally and from within.
Take your pick from some of the best face washes listed below
The ELEMIS Clarifying Clay Wash is a non-drying cleanser that deeply purifies your face with its potent blend of clay, Hawthorn and Boldo leaf. It gently yet effectively removes all impurities from the pores without affecting the skin’s natural moisture and pH balance to prevent further breakouts. While the Kaolin clay rids the skin of excess oil and debris, Boldo leaf extract improves the look of the skin and Hawthorn extract leaves it feeling soothed and calm.
The Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel is curated explicitly for oily and acne-prone skin to clean it from dirt and debris without harming it. It leaves your skin refreshed, calm and purified with its soap-free formulation without over-drying. It consists of Monolaurin, which regulates excess sebum production and mattifies the skin while preventing further breakouts.
Ideal for both oily and combination skin that needs gentle cleansing, the Aesop Amazing Face Cleanser is a non-drying face wash. Formulated with mandarin rind, ylang ylang and lavender oil, it effectively cleans and purifies the skin without changing its natural balance. It leaves your skin feeling refreshed and calm and has a clear, low-foaming gel texture.
An excellent face wash for oily skin prone to acne, the Frank Body Extra Clean face wash thoroughly cleanses with gentle exfoliation. It unclogs the pores and prevents further breakouts while promoting a healthy and refreshed complexion. While salicylic acid gently buffs the skin of dirt and impurities, niacinamide lends a bright, even tone.
This gel-to-foam face wash for oily skin ensures your skin’s health effectively. This facial cleanser does everything from removing dirt, debris, and light makeup to ensuring hydration and freshness. It is also enriched with niacinamide which helps minimise the appearance of pores and enhance the skin tone. Panthenol, on the other hand, nourishes the skin deeply while promoting a smooth and balanced complexion.
Infused with lime and aloe vera, the Neutrogena Oil Balancing Facial Wash is a rejuvenating daily cleanser that unclogs and tightens pores and mattifies skin. It is oil-free and developed by dermatologists specialising in oily skin types. The formula is also enriched with salicylic acid and has a refreshing and uplifting fragrance.
Kiehl’s Calendula Foaming Face Wash for oily skin not just lends you a squeaky clean skin but also smoothens and replenishes it. Working well for normal skin types too, the properties of calendula and glycerin induce exfoliation, providing instant freshness and radiance to your skin.
Concocted with tea tree oil that has an antibacterial effect on the skin, this face wash helps in decongesting pores deeply to keep them fresh. It also helps in rebuilding your skin’s natural barrier whilst reducing blemishes and excess oil to reveal an even complexion. It is a dermatologist-tested cleanser that’s also vegan and won’t feel harsh on the skin.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: While oily and acne-prone skin can be challenging to manage, there are a few things you can do to improve its appearance. Some of the important steps include cleansing your face twice a day, moisturising regularly, using blotting papers, exfoliating twice a week and using serums, masks or any skincare products infused with ingredients like salicylic acid, niacinamide, green tea, mineral clay and aloe vera among others. Making dietary changes and reducing stress also play an important role. However, always consult a dermatologist if you have chronic skin conditions.
Answer: Over-cleansing or not using the right face wash can harm your skin and disrupt its natural barriers. Hence, it is important to use a face wash specifically designed for oily skin. Also, try to avoid washing your face more than twice a day.
Answer: If you have oily skin, always look for a natural, gentle soap instead of a harsh one. You can look for ingredients like aloe vera, green tea, honey, tea tree extract, lemon and vitamin E, as well as soaps that have herbs like neem, turmeric and kewda.