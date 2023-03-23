8 face washes for oily skin that control excess sebum, shine and acne

People with oily skin know how tricky it is to manage and ensure their skin’s health. With sebaceous glands working overtime, managing constant oiliness, congested pores and frequent breakouts, becomes a full-time job. Additionally, external factors like unhealthy diet, stress and poor lifestyle choices influence the skin’s health. However, much like any other skin type’s skin care routine, the first step to pampering oily skin also begins with using a face wash twice daily.

Proper cleansing is the foundation of skin care, especially for people with oily skin. Hence, using a face wash that not only makes managing oily skin and active acne easy for you but also hydrates your skin, becomes an absolute necessity. And, not just any face wash but one that’s specifically formulated for such skin types.

How to choose the best face wash for oily skin?

Here are a few things to note when picking a face wash for your oily skin.

1. An ideal face wash for such skin types should include ingredients like tea tree oil and aloe vera, for balancing and combating excess oil production and shine instead of simply washing it away. Since these are mild, they won’t leave you with tight or dry skin post-use. Additionally, look for ingredients like salicylic acid, AHAs, BHAs and niacinamide (vitamin B3), as they help in unclogging pores, exfoliating and preventing acne. Hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid also makes for a great component of cleansers for oily skin.

2. Avoid cleansers containing oil, alcohol, sulphates, parabens and synthetic fragrances, as they can further irritate the skin.

3. Opt for a face wash that’s non-comedogenic (does not clog pores) and dermatologist-tested to reduce the risk of any skin irritation.

Feel confident with our guide to choosing the best face wash for oily skin already. Check out some of the best ones available in the market right away.

How to control extra sebum production?

While consulting your dermatologist is essential to figure out the cause of excess sebum production and how you can treat it, here are some ways to keep your oily skin in check.

1. Cleansing your face twice every day with a gentle, pH-balanced face wash is a must to keep your skin and pores clean and free from buildup.

2. Including salicylic acid-based skincare products such as face cleansers, chemical exfoliators, serums and moisturisers in your skin care regimen can also help with sebum production. This ingredient helps in keeping the pores clean and removes dead skin cells.

3. Using face masks regularly made with ingredients such as clay, activated charcoal, oats, honey, turmeric, rose water, aloe vera, cucumber and yoghurt also helps in keeping oily skin healthy and hydrated.

4. When on the go, using products like volcanic rollers, blotting papers or medicated pads can help in dabbing away the extra oil from the face without ruining the makeup.

5. Adapt to better lifestyle habits and dietary changes to support your skin’s health naturally and from within.

Take your pick from some of the best face washes listed below

(Main & Featured Image Courtesy: Sinitta Leunen/Unsplash)